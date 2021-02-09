Shakey Graves to release deluxe 10-year anniversary edition of ‘Roll the Bones’

Happy Shakey Graves Day. Ever since the city bestowed the honor on the singer-songwriter in 2012, he’s used Feb. 9 as an occasion to celebrate the community that has supported him.

This year, the artist a.k.a. Alejandro Rose-Garcia is also celebrating the 10-year anniversary of his debut release, “Roll the Bones.” On April 2, the album, which was released exclusively on Bandcamp in 2011, will have its first physical release. The double LP will pair “Roll the Bones” with a collection of previously unreleased material “Odds and Ends.” The album is available now for pre-order on vinyl ($35) or CD ($16).

“I love that record to death,” Rose-Garcia said during a November episode of Austin360’s streaming show, the Monday Music Mashup. The album took five years to put together and the process was a period of exploration as Rose-Garcia tried to discover the shape of the musical project that would eventually become Shakey Graves.

“It's been on Bandcamp for 10 years for pay-what-you-want, but I've never put it on streaming,” he said. He thought of the album as a “hidden gem,” believing that when fans discover something on their own they “feel kind of beholden to it,” he said.

For the album’s “second birthday” he wanted to create something special, he said.

He dug through old journals, lyric sheets and photographs to put together “a really beautiful booklet” rich with “thoughtful insight” to create a retrospective of the album, he said.

In addition to the physical release, the double album will also be released onto all streaming platforms on April 2.

Rose-Garcia is also celebrating Shakey Graves Day with a series of livestream events. The first is set for 8 p.m. Feb. 9 via the online platform Mandolin, with additional streams following on Feb. 23 and March 9. Tickets, $20 for a single event or $50 for a series pass, are available via boxoffice.mandolin.com.