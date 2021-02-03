First the Super Bowl, then Austin: The Weeknd adds Austin date to tour

On Sunday, Canadian R&B crooner the Weeknd, who seduced us with dark romance and tales of illicit substance-fueled escapades at the 2016 Austin City Limits Music Festival, will play to his biggest audience yet when he takes the stage for the halftime show at Super Bowl LV.

Capitalizing on the spectacular marketing potential, tickets to new dates on the North American leg of his After Hours tour will go on sale Monday.

An Austin date on April 18, 2022, is among the new stops added to the tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020, then rescheduled to 2021 before being pushed to next year.

The Weeknd show is the first announced concert at the Moody Center, the new arena that will replace the Frank Erwin Center. A representative from the Moody Center, which is slated to open next spring, said that while this is the first concert announcement for the new space, it is not the Moody Center's grand opening event. Details about that event will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8 at TheWeeknd.com/Tour.