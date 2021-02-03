Austin's Long Center promises 'Good Vibes Only' with spring streaming concert series

This spring the Long Center is encouraging Good Vibes Only with a free streaming concert series featuring established and emerging Austin talent.

According to a news release, the series will evoke "the groovy feel of a 1960s variety show" while highlighting the work of independent Austin artists.

The series kicks off Feb 10 with a performance from Sun June and continues through April 7 with sets from Sweet Spirit, Montopolis, Datura and Scott Strickland.

The Long Center's newly appointed vice president of programs and community outreach, Bobby Garza, said he hopes the series, filmed in the center's Rollins Studio, will transform "into a fully-immersive variety show experience as we bring Good Vibes Only live as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Each episode will air on the Long Center's Luck.Stream channel at 8 p.m. on its scheduled date. Earlier episodes will be available in the channel archives.

More information at longcenter.org.