Lyle Lovett, Shawn Colvin among Austin acts playing virtual fundraiser for food banks

A major virtual fundraiser set for Feb. 13 is focused on helping New Mexico's food banks during the coronavirus pandemic, but Austin has a significant presence, with more than a dozen of the city's most prominent Americana acts taking part including Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin.

"Food for Love" will stream at 6 p.m. Central Time via the event's YouTube channel and other social media platforms. There's no admission charge, but donations will be accepted via foodforlove.org for the New Mexico Association of Food Banks.

The heavy Austin presence is thanks largely to event organizer Terry Allen, the Santa Fe artist and songwriter who has deep connections here. His two sons live in Austin, and he's worked with many Austin acts over the decades.

Besides Lovett and Colvin, other Austin performers on board include Joe Ely, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Butch Hancock, Marcia Ball, Alejandro Escovedo, Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis, Charlie Sexton, Eliza Gilkyson, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Robert Earl Keen, Shinyribs, Delbert McClinton, James McMurtry, John Doe, Bob Schneider, Sue Foley, Del Castillo, Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines, Jesse Dayton, Jack Ingram, Bob Livingston, Bukka Allen and Bale Allen.

Non-Austin acts in the mix include Jackson Browne, the Chicks, David Byrne, Rodney Crowell, Ryan Bingham, Nathaniel Rateliff, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Shannon McNally, the Mastersons, Steve Earle, Elle King, Kurt Vile, Verlon Thompson, Lara Manzanares, Rahim Alhaj, Jono Manson, Amy LaVere & Will Sexton, and Ian Moore.

The streamed program will be available to view for 48 hours after the initial airing.