Shakey Graves Day: Austin indie sensation launches livestream series with Feb. 9 event

Ever since the Austin City Council declared Feb. 9 to be "Shakey Graves Day" in 2012, the local-upstart-turned-national-phenom has been celebrating the date each year with some sort of special event. That won't stop during the pandemic, as Graves is set to mark his 10th Shakey Graves Day by kicking off a three-show series of Tuesday ticketed livestreams.

The first is set for 8 p.m. Feb. 9 via the online platform Mandolin, with additional streams following on Feb. 23 and March 9. Tickets, $20 for a single event or $50 for a series pass, are available via boxoffice.mandolin.com.

Tickets also include access to replay the show for 72 hours after the live event. The first 100 ticket-buyers also will get a Shakey Graves Day T-shirt (U.S. and Canada only). VIP tickets ($100 single, $130 series) also are available for those who want to add a five-minute one-on-one meet-and-greet with Shakey after the livestream.

The information on Mandolin's site notes that the Feb. 9 stream will include music, conversation, and "a special project announcement." Given that it also references the 10th anniversary of the release of "Roll The Bones" — his debut album released in 2011 — it seems possible the announcement may be related to that.

