Ruthie Foster, Sue Foley among Austin nominees for Blues Music Awards

Austin acts Ruthie Foster and Sue Foley are among a handful of local nominees for the Blues Music Awards, which will be presented virtually at 4 p.m. June 6 via the Blues Foundation's Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

Foster and Foley are up against each other in the contemporary blues female artist category, along with Shemekia Copeland, Samantha Fish and Shaun Murphy. Foster also received a nomination in the instrumentalist/vocals category. Foster's 2020 album "Live at the Paramount" recently received a Grammy nomination as well.

Kathy Murray, leader of long-running Austin band Kathy & the Kilowatts, is nominated for song of the year along with co-writers Frankie Bey, Rick Estrin and Kid Andersen for Bey's single "All My Dues Are Paid." It's the title track from Bey's 2020 release, which is nominated for soul blues album at the Blues Music Awards as well as best traditional blues album at this year's Grammy Awards.

Prominent local saxophonist Mark "Kaz" Kazanoff, who's played with the Texas Horns, Lavelle White and many others, is a nominee in the instrumentalist/horn category.

Former Austinite Kim Wilson, who fronted the Fabulous Thunderbirds during the band's glory years here, received nominations in the traditional blues male artist and instrumentalist/harmonica categories.

Members of the Memphis-based Blues Foundation select the winners in voting that began Thursday and continues through March 12.