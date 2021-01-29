Music at the mall: Catch drive-in concert series at Barton Creek Square in February

Following drive-in music events that arose last year during the pandemic in locations such as Bee Cave's Hill Country Galleria and Cedar Park's Haute Spot, a new series dubbed Texas Winter Nights is set for the first two weeks of February in the parking lot of Barton Creek Square mall. Performers include Reverend Horton Heat, Vallejo and Band of Heathens.

Tickets, priced per vehicle, start at $110 for up to four people and can be purchased at texaswinternights.com. They include a parking spot plus "space for fans to enjoy the music outside of their vehicles while social distancing," per a news release announcing the shows. The setup also features video screens and in-car audio via FM radio. More details are available on the series' online FAQ page.

Here's the full lineup:

• 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4: Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat

• 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5: Jackson Taylor & the Sinners, Cash'd Out

• 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6: Del Castillo, Vallejo

• 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11: Mike Zeto & His Big Blues Band, Chris Duarte & Ally Venable

• 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12: Reverend Horton Heat, Wayne Hancock

• 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13: Band of Heathens, Wild Feathers

• 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14: Neal McCoy, Mike Love Band (not to be confused with the controversial former Beach Boys drummer, this Mike Love is a country musician originally from Kansas)