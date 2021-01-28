Music in store: Waterloo Records to livestream Will Johnson performance on Friday

Have you been missing Waterloo Records' popular free in-store performances during the pandemic? Good news, then: Austin musician Will Johnson is set to perform from the store's stage at 5 p.m. on Friday, with the performance streamed live via Waterloo's Facebook page.

Though no further livestreamed in-stores are confirmed yet, a representative from the store said on Thursday that more bookings are in the works.

Waterloo is closed for general shopping but is booking solo or duo in-person shopping appointments, with $15 minimum purchase, via the store's website.

Waterloo was closed for months after the coronavirus pandemic's onset in March, while continuing to offer online sales and then adding curbside pickup. After a period of offering limited-attendance in-person shopping last fall, the store moved to its current appointment-only model after Austin moved to stage 5 COVID-19 guidelines recently.

Johnson's latest album, "El Capitan," was released last summer on the Keeled Scales label.

