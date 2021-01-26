SXSW has dropped the names of the first 100 music acts coming to the 2021 festival. See the lineup here.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to stymie international travel and large gatherings, the South by Southwest Music Festival aims to bring sounds from all over the world into your home with the fest's first virtual event.

SXSW Online takes place from March 16-20, and on Tuesday, the festival released the first round of performing artists and presenters. In a panoramic tour of music venues from around the globe, the virtual fest will include showcases curated by London's Jazz Re:freshed Outernational, Danish Roskilde Festival, M for Montreal, Brazil Inspires the Future and Flipped Coin Korea.

Representing the home team, there will also be events from Hotel Vegas & Hotel Free TV, EQ Austin and KUTX's the Breaks.

Festgoers will be able to stream the showcases through web, mobile and the SXSW Online Connected TV app, which will work with Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Android TV. Select content will be viewable in VR via SXSW Online XR.

The first round of artists includes Brooklyn's A Place To Bury Strangers, Japan's Otoboke Beaver, London's Theon Cross and Wavy the Creator from Lagos, Nigeria. Golden Dawn Arkestra, Nané, Sir Woman and Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears from Austin will also perform at the fest.

Who is playing at SXSW 2021?

The full list of showcasing artists announced this week is below. For more information, go to sxsw.com.

AIRY (Nowon Gu SOUTH KOREA)

Alexander Biggs (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Alice Skye (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Alien Tango (Murcia SPAIN)

Anna B Savage (London UK-ENGLAND)

A Place To Bury Strangers (Brooklyn NY)

Astrid Sonne (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Autre Monde (Dublin IRELAND)

Baby Kahlo (Baltimore MD)

Beans (Geelong AUSTRALIA)

BELAKO (Bilbao SPAIN)

Benji Wild (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears (Austin TX)

Blushing (Austin TX)

Braids (Montreal CANADA)

Caiine (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Campfire Social (Wrexham UK-WALES)

Candeleros (Madrid SPAIN)

Connie Constance (Watford UK-ENGLAND)

Dan Bettridge (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Daniel Casimir and Tess Hirst (London UK-ENGLAND)

Data Animal (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Dayramir Gonzalez (Hacienda Heights CA)

Death by Denim (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Didirri (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Dingo Bells (Porto Alegre BRAZIL)

Do Nothing (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Drinking Boys and Girls Choir (Daegu SOUTH KOREA)

Ego Ella May (London UK-ENGLAND)

El Shirota (Mexico City MEXICO)

Enno Cheng (Taipei City TAIWAN)

Enola Gay (Belfast IRELAND)

Family Jools (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Fire EX. (Kaohsiung TAIWAN)

Francisca Valenzuela (Santiago CHILE)

Golden Dawn Arkestra (Austin TX)

Grrrl Gang (Yogyakarta INDONESIA)

HAEPAARY (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Hazy Sour Cherry (Tokyo JAPAN)

Holy Fuck (Toronto CANADA)

Indigo Sparke (Byron Bay AUSTRALIA)

Jealous (Berlin GERMANY)

Jekyll (Blackpool UK-ENGLAND)

Kalpee (Chaguanas TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)

Katy J Pearson (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Kee'ahn (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

lau.ra (London UK-ENGLAND)

Lilla Vargen (Ballymena UK-ENGLAND)

Los Blenders (Mexico City MEXICO)

Loshh (London UK-ENGLAND)

Luisa e os Alquimistas (Natal BRAZIL)

The Merindas (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Mimi Bay (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

The Mysterines (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Nané (Austin TX)

Nanpa Básico (Bogotá COLOMBIA)

Nayana Iz (London UK-ENGLAND)

NekoJam (Taipei City TAIWAN)

No Money Enterprise (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Noya Rao (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Otoboke Beaver (Kyoto JAPAN)

Paul Jacobs (Montreal CANADA)

Paupière (Montreal CANADA)

Petite Amie (Mexico City MEXICO)

Pillow Queens (Dublin IRELAND)

Pote (Paris FRANCE)

Purple Pilgrims (Coromandel NEW ZEALAND)

PVA (London UK-ENGLAND)

Quanna (Savannah GA)

The Queendom (Atlanta GA)

Remi Burgz (London UK-ENGLAND)

Richard Spaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Robocobra Quartet (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Rosehip Teahouse (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Ruido Rosa (Mexico City MEXICO)

Samantha Sanchez (Miami FL)

Say Sue Me (Busan SOUTH KOREA)

School of X (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Seed Ensemble (London UK-ENGLAND)

Shannen James (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Sinead O'Brien (Limerick IRELAND)

Sir Woman (Austin TX)

Sorry (London UK-ENGLAND)

Squid (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Tebi Rex (Maynooth IRELAND)

TEKE :: TEKE (Montreal CANADA)

TENGGER (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Tessellated (Kingston JAMAICA)

Theon Cross (London UK-ENGLAND)

Tuyo (Curitiba BRAZIL)

TV Priest (London UK-ENGLAND)

Vaya Futuro (Mexico City MEXICO)

Virginia Wing (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Vocal Vidas (Santiago CUBA)

Walt Disco (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Wavy The Creator (Lagos NIGERIA)

Weird Milk (Buckingham UK-ENGLAND)

Y2K92 (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Ydegirl (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Yoshi Vintage (Flint MI)