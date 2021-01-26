Broken Spoke owner James White's funeral, public viewing and burial plans announced

After the death of an Austin music icon this weekend, details about memorial plans have emerged.

A public viewing for Broken Spoke owner James White, who died Sunday at age 81, will be held 4 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Harrell Funeral Home (4435 Frontier Trail) in South Austin.

FULL OBITUARY:Austin music icon James White, Broken Spoke's owner, dies at 81

Funeral services for White are set for 1 p.m. at the White family's ranch west of Austin. (No address was provided to media or listed on the funeral home's obituary page.) Burial will follow the services at Oak Hill Cemetery, 6800 Old Bee Caves Road.

READ MORE:Our 2014 story about the Broken Spoke's 50th anniversary

White's family on Sunday confirmed his death after a recent illness. He was 81. The honky tonk owner had been suffering from congestive heart failure and died at his South Austin home, his daughter, Ginny Peacock, said.

White founded the Broken Spoke on South Lamar Boulevard in 1964. The dance hall and music venue became an Austin institution over the years. Artists from Dale Watson to Asleep at the Wheel to Garth Brooks have graced its stage.