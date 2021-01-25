Vans teams up with Red River Cultural District on custom shoe to support COVID-19 relief

In the early days of the pandemic, with Austin's music scene already reeling from the economic devastation of lost South by Southwest income followed by prolonged closures, skate-wear company Vans worked with the Mohawk on a custom design to benefit the Red River Cultural District venue's displaced staff.

Now the iconic brand is at it again.

As part of its Foot the Bill program benefitting small businesses, Vans released a special limited edition design with the Red River Cultural District. The design places the RRCD logo in red on a black pair of custom Era skate shoes ($90) or a black T-shirt ($30). One hundred percent of the net proceeds from sales of the gear goes directly to the RRCD.

A post on the Red River Cultural District's Facebook page said money from the sales would go to the district's "Banding Together" COVID-19 relief fund. The fund has provided over $200,000 in H-E-B gift cards to entertainment and service industry employees struggling with lost income.

