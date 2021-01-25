How you can catch Austin pop artist Dayglow on the 'Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Austin pop artist Dayglow is our city's newest sensation. Barely out of high school, his optimistic earworms have earned him millions of monthly Spotify listeners and close to 200,000 Instagram fans. Hot off the heels of a 2019 Austin City Limits Music Festival appearance, he was supposed to embark on his first headlining tour before the pandemic hit.

His latest release, "Close to You," is a catchy ode to young love with a singalong chorus.

On Monday, the artist also known as Sloan Struble, will appear on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" as part of Colbert's ongoing "Late Show at Home" series, featuring remote performances from artists. You can watch on CBS at 10:35 p.m. CST.

