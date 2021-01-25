KOKE-FM announces annual KOKEFEST in Hutto in August

Local country radio station KOKE-FM announced Monday it has made plans for KOKEFEST 2021 to be held Aug. 6-7 at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek.

Ticket information and artist lineup have not yet been announced. Performers at past KOKEFEST events have featured prominent Austin-area acts such as Robert Earl Keen and Parker McCollum as well as national acts including Mark Chesnutt and Turnpike Troubadours.

An influential radio station during Austin's 1970s outlaw-country boom, the station was revived in 2012 and now operates on two frequencies that cover areas of the Hill Country west of Austin.

