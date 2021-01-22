Will Austin music festivals return in spring? Seismic Dance Event plans to host 2,500 fans in late May

The idea of gathering for music festivals like we did in the before times can feel like a far-off fantasy, with Austin still in Stage 5 of its risk-based pandemic guidelines and the South by Southwest Festival and Conference gearing up for its first virtual edition.

But Austin promoter RealMusic Events is gambling on a brighter situation by late spring. Earlier this month, the company announced plans for a three-day dance music event to take place May 21-24 in Southeast Austin.

Photos:Idris Elba DJs at the 2019 Seismic Dance Event

According to a news release about the event, the company has been "keeping an optimistic eye on the future while also diligently working with officials and safety teams on their event protocols." The event will be primarily outdoors, a representative said.

The festival website describes the location as more than 7 acres of land "with a pod/section-based format at each stage." The address provided tracks to Planeta nightclub on Burleson Road. According to the website, attendance will be capped at 2,500.

Safety plans include temperature checks; face mask requirements; touch-point handwashing and sanitation stations; and social distancing. "Proof of negative test results within 48 hours may be required," according to the website under a COVID-19 guidelines section.

The lineup for the event includes Claude VonStroke, Charlotte De Witt, Bob Moses, Richie Hawtin and Tchami.

Three-day general admission passes are on sale now for $249.99, and single-day tickets are available for $99.

If the event is postponed, the nonrefundable tickets will be transferred to the new dates. Fans can purchase refund protection for $50 for three-day passes and $30 for single-day in case the event is rescheduled or they decide they do not want to attend.