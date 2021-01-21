Watch Austin's Black Pumas play 'Colors' at Biden/Harris' inauguration celebration concert

Austinites swelled with pride on Wednesday night as Grammy-nominated rock 'n' soul outfit Black Pumas represented our city in the "Celebrating America" event presented by the Biden/Harris inaugural committee.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and security concerns, there was no grand concert in the nation's capital. Instead, the televised event swept across the country with homespun clips of ordinary Americans spliced together with celebrity musical performances from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and John Legend.

As the show neared the halfway mark, following a performance from Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons at the Stax Records studio in Memphis, Texan and actress Eva Longoria introduced the Austin sensations, who have been on a stratospheric rise over the past few years.

"Hello, we're the Black Pumas from Austin, Texas. Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris on this historic win," singer Eric Burton said.

Then, standing on the iconic "Austin City Limits" stage, the band unfurled a gorgeous rendition of their hit song "Colors." Burton's pastoral reflection on his favorite colors took on a soaring significance following the inauguration of America's first Black, South Asian and female vice president and a commitment from the incoming administration to address issues of inequity in America.

The night before the inauguration, the Pumas played on the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

We can expect to see more of the group on national television over the next few months as the Grammy Awards approach. The group is up for record of the year for its single “Colors” and album of the year for the deluxe edition of its self-titled 2019 debut. They are also nominated for best American roots performance. They were nominated in the best new artist category last year.

This year's Grammy Awards ceremony has been moved from February to March amid a COVID-19 surge in California.