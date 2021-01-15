Exclusive video premiere: Ruthie Foster sings 'Feels Like Freedom' on 'Austin City Limits'

Saturday brings the first new episode of "Austin City Limits" to PBS stations nationwide, as dynamic and eclectic Austin singer Ruthie Foster shares an hourlong slot with Nashville soul-Americana duo the War and Treaty. Locally, it aires at 7 p.m. on Austin PBS.

Foster's set includes songs from her Grammy-nominated 2020 big-band album "Live at the Paramount" as well as material from earlier in her career. One song, though, is new: "Feels Like Freedom." We're premiering her performance of that song today on Austin360:

At the beginning of the four-minute clip, Foster says the the song was "brought to me by a singer-songwriter from L.A. -- beautiful tune, and the first thing I said to her was, 'Can I have it?'"

That songwriter, it turns out, is Joanna Jones, who wrote it with an artist named AG and recently released her own version of it. (The song appeared in an episode of the TV show "Grey's Anatomy.')

Foster and her band then launch into the first verse, as she sings: "The sun is coming up again/ The winds of change are blowing/ And I know, yes I know/ It feels like freedom."

Foster taped the episode at ACL Live on Nov. 1. That set, which streamed live on the "Austin City Limits" YouTube channel, was edited to a half-hour to combine with the Nov. 10 taping by the War and Treaty. Here are our reviews of those two episodes, published in November:

Ruthie Foster brings a peaceful vibe and a powerful voice to 'Austin City Limits'

The War and Treaty lights up 'Austin City Limits' with heart and soul

