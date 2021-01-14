Austin music legend Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine: 'Get your shot!'

This might be the shot felt all around Texas — in a good way.

Country music legend and Austin icon Willie Nelson recently received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Facebook post from Family Hospital Systems.

"Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool!" the post begins. "Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread of COVID-19!" The hospital also shared three photos of Nelson getting the shot from inside a car.

Nelson shared the post on his own Facebook page, with the caption, "Get your shot! Take care of yourself and others. #slowthespreadofcovid19."

Family Hospital Systems operates hospitals and free-standing emergency rooms, with six in the Austin area and one in Nebraska. (And how fitting is it that Nelson, 87, whose band is called the Family, got his shot from this particular distributor?)

The COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in the U.S. require two doses; it's unclear whether this is Nelson's first or second.

It's the second big news Nelson's made this week. On Wednesday, South by Southwest announced that the "Always on My Mind" singer would speak for the first time at the Austin festival, as keynote for the 2021 online event.

Country singer Margo Price, no stranger to the world of Willie, probably spoke for everyone in a tweet Thursday: "if anybody needs some good news today @WillieNelson got his covid vaccine."

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination in the Austin area, go to statesman.com.