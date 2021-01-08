Austin radio stations raise over $137,000 for Central Texas Food Bank

Listeners and sponsors of The Horn, KOKE-FM and 105.3 The Bat came together to make the beginning of the year a bit easier for Central Texans struggling with food insecurity through the radio network's annual "Buy a Box" holiday campaign.

The campaign, which kicked off on December 26, encouraged listeners to sponsor $30 emergency food boxes. Each box contains 23 meals and includes proteins, dairy, fruits, and vegetables.

The initial goal of the Austin Radio Network, parent company to the three stations, was to provide1,100 boxes. The drive brought in 4,588 boxes for Central Texans in need.

“We’re so grateful to the stations of the Austin Radio Network and their listeners for coming together to raise over $137,000 to fight hunger,” said Derrick Chubbs, president & CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank said in a statement. “This will help thousands of our neighbors in need as we move into the new year. The holidays may be over, but the need for food assistance is still extreme and this amazing donation total from the Buy a Box campaign will help kick off 2021 on a very positive note.”