Austin360 On The Record: Tribute to Cody Canada & Cross Canadian Ragweed, more

Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

OUT THIS WEEK

Various artists, “The Years: A MusicFest Tribute to Cody Canada & The Music of Cross Canadian Ragweed” (Right Ave). For many Austin and Texas country-rock-Americana performers, early January has long meant a trip to MusicFest in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. There’s no event this year because of the pandemic, but festgoers can relive part of last year’s revelry with this live set that was recorded Jan. 7-8, 2020. Austin-area luminaries including Bruce Robison, Reckless Kelly, Randy Rogers, Parker McCollum, Bri Bagwell, Wade Bowen and William Clark Green were among the 17 acts that recorded a song by New Braunfels mainstay Canada, a Texas native who first rose to prominence with the Oklahoma red-dirt band Cross Canadian Ragweed. Canada himself makes a couple of appearances, joining Copper Chief on “Bang My Head” and Stoney LaRue on “Broken.” Other artists appearing are American Aquarium leader BJ Barham, the Read Southall Band, Jamie Lin Wilson (with Cody’s son Dierks Canada), Casey Donahew, Mike McClure, Courtney Patton, Doug Moreland and Jade Marie Patek. Full-band performances were recorded on the first day, with acoustic renditions on the next. The album follows similar MusicFest tributes released in past years to renowned native-Texan troubadours including Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Billy Joe Shaver, Rodney Crowell and Robert Earl Keen. Here’s Casey Donahew’s take on “42 Miles”:

RECENTLY RELEASED

Mama Duke, “Ballsy.” In our Austin360 Artist of the Month feature for January, American-Statesman writer Deborah Sengupta Stith observes: “The rapper, an out-and-proud lesbian, doesn’t pull punches on her full-length debut, an 11-song, 27-minute blitzkrieg of hard-hitting bars tempered by a Drake-ish knack for a sing-song hook. On lead track ‘Ghost,’ she skewers the rappers who ignored her heat on the come-up. She mocks her haters, stacks her paper and flaunts her sexual prowess on debut single ‘Mad.’ By the time she warns you to step off her imaginary male appendage in the penultimate track ‘Get Off My (Expletive),’ the gauntlet has been laid, the (ahem) sword unsheathed. It's gender-bending braggadocio.” Here’s the video for “Mad”:

Various artists, “ATX Gen Next: Adventures in Lockdown, Side A.” The fourth class of the Austin Music Foundation’s Artist Development Program gets a showcase on this five-song set (with more to come on a “Side B” sequel due in February). Alumni of the program have included some of Austin’s rising stars in recent years, including Jackie Venson, Superfónicos, Alesia Lani and William Harries Graham. The latest group of participants is a diverse mix. “New Adventures in Lockdown” opens with deep-groove hip-hop from Deezie Brown on “Billy White Shoes,” leading into the radiant indie-pop track “I Wanna See This Through” by Aubrey Hays. Next comes the alluring soft-touch soul of Drint’s “Upfront,” followed by Pelvis Wrestley’s psych-tinged “Horse Dreams” and Stone Wheels’ pedal-steel-drenched countrified ballad “Lean Into the Light.” Chris “Frenchie” Smith and Einar Pedersen co-produced the tracks, with executive-producer oversight from AMF associates Kristyn Ciani, Jennifer Dugas, Johnny Goudie, Alex Vallejo, Emily Miller and Kate Priestley. The set is available via Bandcamp for a suggested $5 donation that helps fund AMF projects. Here’s the Aubrey Hays track:

COMING SOON

JAN. 14: Hardened and Tempered, “Hold the Line”

JAN. 15: William Harries Graham, “St. Claire” EP

JAN. 29: Erin Ivey, “Solace in the Wild”

FEB. 5: Curtis McMurtry, “Toothless Messiah”

FEB. 5: Sun June, “Somewhere” (Run for Cover)

FEB. 5: Parker Woodland, “The World’s on Fire (and We Still Fall in Love”) EP

FEB. 12: Paul Leary, “Born Stupid” (Shimmy Disc/Joyful Noise)

FEB. 12: Cari Hutson, “Salvation & Soul Restoration” EP

FEB. 19: Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, “Hunter & the Dog Star” (Thirty Tigers)

FEB. 26: Willie Nelson, "That's Life" (Legacy)

MARCH 24: Leti Garza, “Border Land” EP

APRIL 2: Zach Person, self-titled.