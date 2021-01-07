Michael Bublé's February Erwin Center appearance pushed back to September

Canadian pop singer Michael Bublé has rebooked his “Evening With Michael Bublé” tour, pushing it back to late summer of this year.

The new date for his Austin appearance at the Frank Erwin Center is Sept. 20.

The tour was originally scheduled for spring of 2020 with an April show at the Erwin Center, but it was pushed back to February of this year after the pandemic upended the concert industry.

Tickets for the earlier dates will be honored for this concert. Fans can also purchase tickets to the September show for $65-$145 at texasboxoffice.com.