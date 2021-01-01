WATCH: Austin NYE celebration with Shakey Graves, Gina Chavez, more

American-Statesman Staff

Time doesn’t stop, and 2021 is coming tonight, pandemic or not. But the annual City of Austin fireworks and concert with thousands of revelers at Vic Mathias Shores is not happening.

A special virtual event has been pulled together, with pre-recorded sets from eight Austin artists at favorite local music venues. The featured artists, who represent a diverse spectrum of Austin sounds, are headliner Shakey Graves, Gina Chavez, Parker McCollum, Swimming with Bears, Como Las Movies, Betty Soo, Rob Baird and Jake Lloyd.

The featured venues include the Saxon Pub, the Continental Club, Cheer Up Charlies, Antone’s Night Club, and Mohawk.

The one-hour show includes appearances from Mayor Steve Adler, City Manager Spencer Cronk and Chief Economic Recovery Officer Veronica Briseno.

Watch here starting at 8 p.m: