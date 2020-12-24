Happy HAAM holidays: Yuletide tunes from a dozen Austin musicians

Tis the day before Christmas, and all through the town, music still echoes, with holiday sounds. The good folks at the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians brought a little joy to the season by gathering yuletide tunes from a dozen local artists and stringing them together in this 38-minute video.

"2020 was a year that none of us saw coming, but our community came together in so many ways," HAAM CEO Reenie Collins wrote this week in a letter accompanying the video that thanked supporters for their help in "implementing a Basic Needs program within days of the music scene shuttering to ensuring continuous access to healthcare during a pandemic for our musicians."

The video includes both original and traditional holiday tunes. Highlights include Shinyribs covering Terry Allen & Guy Clark's whimsical "Xmas on the Isthmus"; Kalu James' heartfeld rendition of "Silent Night"; Reid & Jena Umstattd playing the World War II-era classic "I'll Be Home for Christmas" with sweet accents from a string section; and Nakia joining Panoramic Voices and the Invincible Czars on "Thank God It's Christmas" at the Blanton Museum a couple of years ago.

Also appearing are Bri Bagwell ("White Christmas"), Shelley King ("Let's Stay Home for Christmas"), Graham Wilkinson ("Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"), Lex Land ("Count Your Blessings"), Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey ("If I Were Queen"), Zack Morgan & Miggy Milla ("Walking in a Winter Wonderland"), Van Wilks (an instrumental "What Child Is This"), and Scott Strickland (a solo acoustic take on "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas").

If you want to help HAAM's cause, donations are accepted at myhaam.org. In the meantime, on this Christmas Eve, just click on the video above and let it play, let it play, let it play.