Willie Nelson among featured guests for Avett Brothers New Year's Eve livestream

Willie Nelson and his longtime harmonica sidekick, Mickey Raphael, will be among the guests of the Avett Brothers at the North Carolina band's annual New Year's Eve bash, which will be a virtual event this year.

Tickets to the streamed production are $39.99, or $49.99 for HD/4K viewing, and are available via nye.theavettbrothers.com. It's set to begin at 7 p.m. Central Time, though the Facebook event page for the show notes that the "time is subject to change."

The Avetts are announcing new guests each day leading up to the show. Other musical guests announced so far include singer-songwriters Brandi Carlile, Nicole Atkins, Alela Diane and Jessica Lea Mayfield, plus Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and Ben Bridwell from Band of Horses.