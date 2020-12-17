Old Settler's Music Festival holiday streaming event features Sarah Jarosz, more

Grammy winner Sarah Jarosz leads a coast of more than a dozen local and national acts on board for Saturday evening's WinterFest 2020 Holiday Celebration & Fundraiser, a virtual event presented by the Old Settler's Music Festival.

Also contributing taped performances to the two-hour program are locals Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines, Tony Kamel of Wood & Wire, Shelley King and Jeff Plankenhorn, plus national acts Jerry DouglasTommy Emmanuel, Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius, Kruger Brothers, Balsam Range, Michael Hearne, Amanda & Kenny Smith, Dennis Parker, Purple Hulls and Red Wine. Also planned are "surprise 'campground' performances throughout," according to the press release announcing the event.

The event will stream from 7 p.m. 9 p.m. via facebook.com/oldsettlers and the Old Settler's YouTube channel. It's free to tune in, with donations accepted to help keep alive the long-running festival during one of its most challenging years ever.

As with almost all other prominent area music festivals, Old Settler's did not have an in-person event in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival usually takes place in April; that makes a 2021 event in the usual time-window unlikely, given city officials' recent statements about next year's spring festivals. A move to the fall remains a possibility.

Over the summer, the Old Settler's Board of Directors voted to lay off executive director Jean Spivey. "I look forward to watching Old Settler’s flourish again when it is safe to resume operations," Spivey wrote at the time in a letter to festival volunteers.

Board president Diana Harrell offered the following statement with the announcement of the virtual event: "In a year that has seen hardships for so many, especially in the music industry, we really wanted to put together a fun, virtual event that could help capture the spirit of Old Settler’s until we can be together again safely."

