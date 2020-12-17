Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Robert Earl Keen holiday shows at ACL Live postponed to February

Peter Blackstock
Austin 360
Robert Earl Keen is moving his annual Christmas shows at ACL Live from December to February in light of recent spikes in coronavirus cases.

Lou Reed had a song about how there's no Christmas in February, but that's no match for a pandemic. Robert Earl Keen's annual "Merry Christmas From the Fam-O-Lee" shows at ACL Live initially were scheduled for Dec. 17-19, but they've been postponed to Feb. 25-27.

The shows remain billed as "limited capacity / masks required / distancing enforced," but were rescheduled "in light of the current COVID-19 situation in Austin," per the venue's website.

Tickets purchased for Dec. 17-19 will be honored for the Feb. 25-27 shows, with each ticket transferring to the corresponding day of the week (the shows run Thursday to Saturday). No details about possible refunds are noted, though the website notes: "For further ticket inquiries, please reach out to info@acl-live.com."

