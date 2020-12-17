Robert Earl Keen holiday shows at ACL Live postponed to February

Lou Reed had a song about how there's no Christmas in February, but that's no match for a pandemic. Robert Earl Keen's annual "Merry Christmas From the Fam-O-Lee" shows at ACL Live initially were scheduled for Dec. 17-19, but they've been postponed to Feb. 25-27.

The shows remain billed as "limited capacity / masks required / distancing enforced," but were rescheduled "in light of the current COVID-19 situation in Austin," per the venue's website.

Tickets purchased for Dec. 17-19 will be honored for the Feb. 25-27 shows, with each ticket transferring to the corresponding day of the week (the shows run Thursday to Saturday). No details about possible refunds are noted, though the website notes: "For further ticket inquiries, please reach out to info@acl-live.com."

