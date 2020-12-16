ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons returns to Antone's for virtual Jungle Show on New Year's Eve

For the fifth year in a row, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons will ring in the New Year with a live jam at Antone's featuring an ensemble of Austin all-stars. As in past years, Gibbons will be joined by Austinites Jimmie Vaughan, Mike Flanigin, Sue Foley, and Chris Layton. But to fit with the times, this year's event will be virtual shindig that you can enjoy from the safety and comfort of your own home.

“For five years consecutive years we’ve looked forward to putting the Jungle Show together between Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” Gibbons told Rolling Stone. “It’s been a great way for all of us to cap the old year and bring in the new in rockin’ style. Despite the reality of 2020, we were determined to keep our streak going so we’ve decided to go viral — the good kind of viral — and offer the Jungle Show to the world beyond Austin.”

The stream will begin at 8 p.m. in four different time zones around the world including Eastern and Pacific but not Central. Each broadcast will be available on demand for 48 hours after the start time, so Austin audiences who want to time the ball drop correctly could select the EST broadcast and start it at 8 p.m. CST.

In 2019, Gibbons told the Statesman that the show was conceptualized by Mike "The Drifter" Flanigin.

"We think the world of his unexpected notion to gather our aggregation for a seasonal event of rockin’ revelry. It’s a way to kick back with friends and followers, both on and off stage, in a very simpatico setting. We can all relate from one time or another being “stranded in the jungle” and treasure the opportunity to climb down outta the coconut tree and play them blues!" he said.

Virtual concert tickets are $25, but there are also several merchandise bundles available that pair a ticket with bandanas or posters.

More information at antonesnightclub.com.