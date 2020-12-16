Austin's New Year goes virtual with Shakey Graves, Gina Chavez, more

With the coronavirus pandemic still roiling Austin, the city-sponsored, family-friendly New Year's Eve party that normally takes place at Vic Matthias Auditorium Shores will be a virtual event this year.

The concert to close out 2020 will feature recorded performances from eight Austin artists at favorite local music venues. The featured artists, who represent a diverse spectrum of Austin sounds, are Shakey Graves, Gina Chavez, Parker McCollum, Swimming with Bears, Como Las Movies, Betty Soo, Rob Baird and Jake Lloyd.

RELATED: Billy Gibbons to play virtual Jungle Show from Antone's on New Year's Eve

The featured venues include the Saxon Pub, the Continental Club, Cheer Up Charlies, Antone’s Night Club, and Mohawk.

Set times are not yet available, but you'll be able to tune into the broadcast on a number of platforms including the city's Facebook and Instagram pages. Austin360 will also be hosting the stream on our site.

More information at AustinTexas.gov/ANY.