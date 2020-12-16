The pandemic sank Austin concert promoter Margin Walker. Graham Williams on what's next

The day after Graham Williams announced the closure of Margin Walker Presents — the premier indie booking and promotion company in Texas — he described a music industry adrift in uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic churns around it.

“I liken this whole thing to the music business being this sinking ship, and we're all getting on lifeboats trying to get to this island where live music is happening,” Williams told the American-Statesman over the phone on Tuesday. “Except usually, you can see this island and you're going toward it. Here, it's been like you're waiting in open water. You don't know which direction. You don't have a compass. You're like, 'Which way do we go? But if we go one direction and then there's no land there, we should have gone the other direction.' That's what's been happening.”

Though a coronavirus vaccine offers a glimmer of hope, the path forward remains unclear for businesses like Williams’ boutique operation that opened in 2016 and specialized in packing fans into clubs for thrilling collective experiences with national and international touring artists.

“As a promoter, you know, we make money to sustain a business, based on how crowded a show is, like how many people we can fit in the room comfortably,” he said.

At this point, no one knows when crowded shows will be able to responsibly return.

When Williams furloughed the marketing staff and booking assistants at his Austin and Dallas offices in April “because we didn't have any shows to market,” he was “hoping for the optimistic timeline” of a few months before things would normalize and he could bring his team back, he said. But summer bled into fall and then into winter, with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise.

Now he believes it will be fall of 2021 before we can realistically expect to see shows — “normal shows, not like spaced out pods or at 20% capacity,” he said.

Even then, he expects “a rebuilding process” to accompany the return of live music,

“There are some interesting things being talked about in the music business that might help with this sort of phasing in from closed to pods to different capacity, as vaccines become more readily available,” he said. But with music fans shaken and many financially strapped from the economic downturn, “it won't be like we turn on the light switch, and all of a sudden, you know, clubs are packed again,” he said.

Williams said he was lucky, in that the leases of both his offices came up for renewal this summer and he was able to eliminate that expense as his skeleton staff of bookers worked from home, but ultimately, he was unable to keep the company afloat.

“There hasn't been money for months,” he said. “There was some government money here and there. That helped. But, you know, a lot of those (grants) were built around a short-term shutdown. So once you run through your savings, you can't keep operating. You can't expect staff to work for free.”

More music:'Austin City Limits' broadcast schedule for early 2021 includes Ray Wylie Hubbard

As an Austin music lifer who cut his teeth as a talent buyer at Emo’s in the '90s, Williams has always been optimistic about Austin music even when others had “a doomsday approach” to changes on the scene, he said.

“But I mean, this whole pandemic and how it's been handled from the top down, hasn't left me with as much hope as I've had in the past,” he said. “We watched it be botched over and over again. We watched government assistance fail. We've watched rules and regulations change and be inconsistent, and government officials fighting with each other over messaging based on what party you are. It's been confusing and just a mess,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Austin music scene remains under extreme financial distress.

“I'm shocked how many businesses still technically exist, like are just barely hanging on, but haven't closed the doors,” he said.

While there’s finally meaningful city funding for venues in the pipeline, Austin’s clubs are at a breaking point, he said.

“I don't see everyone making it. I think there's more clubs that are going to close for sure. Even with government funding, there are some clubs that are going to close,” he said.

And he sees venues as one of the most crucial elements of the music industry ecosystem. “Agents can change. Managers can change. Promoters can revamp and restructure and find a new way to do it. But in the end, it's like the artists and the fans and the places for them to play that kind of have to exist first to get back out there.”

More music:Catching up with Chris Pérez as ‘Selena: The Series’ hits Netflix

Clubs closing in Austin and around the country could have a ripple effect across the industry.

“If half the venues in the country end up closing, there's so many (fewer) places to play to get you from New York to L.A.,” he said. “When bands tour, they often have these in-between days that are in small towns that don't make much money, but they put enough gas in the tank and cover the cost so you can make it to the bigger city. If a lot of places close and out of a 30-day tour, you know, 12 of those dates are empty, a band can't afford to tour.”

Still, Williams believes places like Austin that are full of scrappy creatives who came up with a DIY attitude have a good shot at rebounding.

“People are just constantly doing creative and interesting things, because that's what they like. They gravitated to a creative and interesting city for that reason. The businesses and things they do tend to reflect that,” he said.

Williams believes people will make it work, “but it might be more difficult than it was before. It wasn't easy with higher rent and some of the changes that have gone through in the last 10 or 15 years,” he said.

As far as Margin Walker goes, the company has no employees and is for all intents and purposes defunct. Though “some of the most talented people in the music business” worked for his company, “if we all end up booking stuff in the future, (if) we do something else down the line, it'll be a new concept,” Williams said.

Until there’s a clearer picture of when live shows can return, Williams said he’ll be “strategizing.” Right now, “I'm more focused on building out the concept and then activating that when it makes sense,” he said.