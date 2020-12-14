Gary Clark Jr. to play surprise show at Antone's on Monday

In a last minute announcement, Austin's Home of the Blues, Antone's revealed guitar great Gary Clark Jr. will play the club Monday.

The club is currently operating at 20% capacity and tickets to the show, which are sold by tables, run $150-$250 per person.

At 10:30 Monday, just an hour after the show was announced, it was almost entirely sold out.

There's a strict no cell phone policy for the show. Fans are advised to leave their phones at home and anyone who enters the club with a cell will be required to put it in a lockbox for the duration of the show. Worth noting, that this is an unusual policy for a Gary Clark Jr. show, but it is standard operating procedure for Dave Chappelle, who is in the middle of a 10-show run at Stubb's BBQ. Tonight is an off night for Chappelle at Stubb's.