Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Gary Clark Jr. to play surprise show at Antone's on Monday

Deborah Sengupta Stith
Austin 360
Voices for Justice featuring Gary Clark Jr. at ACL Live on February 6, 2020 in Austin, Texas. [Suzanne Cordeiro for AUSTIN360]

In a last minute announcement, Austin's Home of the Blues, Antone's revealed guitar great Gary Clark Jr. will play the club Monday

The club is currently operating at 20% capacity and tickets to the show, which are sold by tables, run $150-$250 per person.

At 10:30 Monday, just an hour after the show was announced, it was almost entirely sold out. 

Voices for Justice featuring Gary Clark Jr. at ACL Live on February 6, 2020 in Austin, Texas. [Suzanne Cordeiro for AUSTIN360]

There's a strict no cell phone policy for the show. Fans are advised to leave their phones at home and anyone who enters the club with a cell will be required to put it in a lockbox for the duration of the show. Worth noting, that this is an unusual policy for a Gary Clark Jr. show, but it is standard operating procedure for Dave Chappelle, who is in the middle of a 10-show run at Stubb's BBQ. Tonight is an off night for Chappelle at Stubb's. 