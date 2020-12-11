Willie Nelson to release Sinatra tribute 'That's Life' in February; hear the first single

Austin icon Willie Nelson will release "That's Life," his second tribute to the songs of Frank Sinatra in three years, on Feb. 26 via Sony Legacy, the label announced Friday.

Nelson's first Sinatra tribute, 2018's "My Way," won a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album. A similarly styled tribute to George & Ira Gershwin, 2016's "Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin," also won a Grammy in that category.

The cover art features Nelson and his legendary acoustic guitar, Trigger, standing beneath a street lamp in a painting by film poster artist Paul Mann. It's meant to invoke the look of Sinatra's 1955 album "In the Wee Small Hours," the title song of which is featured on "That's Life."

Buddy Cannon and Matt Rollings, who have produced nearly all of Nelson's new recordings for the past decade, teamed up to record "That's Life" in Los Angeles at Capitol Studios, where much of Sinatra's music was made. Additional recording was done at Nelson's Pedernales Studio outside of Austin.

Most of the album features renowned studio musicians such as guitarist Dean Parks, bassist David Piltch and drummer Jay Bellerose, along with a 12-piece string section. Nelson's longtime harmonica player, Mickey Raphael, also took part.

Highlights include a duet with Diana Krall on "I Won't Dance" and the standards "You Make Me Feel So Young" and "I've Got You Under My Skin." One track was released Friday: "A Cottage For Sale," which Sinatra recorded for his 1959 album "No One Cares." Hear it here:

Here's the full track list, with notations for the songwriters plus the Sinatra album on which each song appeared:

1. "Nice Work If You Can Get It" (Ira Gershwin & George Gershwin; Sinatra-Basie: "An Historic Musical First," 1962)

2. "Just in Time" (Adolph Green, Jule Styne & Betty Comden; "Come Dance With Me!", 1959)

3. "A Cottage for Sale" (Larry Conley & Willard Robison; "No One Cares," 1959)

4. "I've Got You Under My Skin" (Cole Porter; "Songs For Swingin' Lovers!," 1956)

5. "You Make Me Feel So Young" (Josef Myrow & Mack Gordon; "Songs For Swingin' Lovers!," 1956)

6. "I Won't Dance," featuring Diana Krall (Jerome Kerr, Oscar Hammerstein II, Otto Harbach, Jimmy McHugh & Dorothy Fields; "A Swingin' Affair!," 1957)

7. "That's Life" (Dean Kay & Kelly Gordon, "That's Life," 1966)

8. "Luck Be a Lady" (Frank Loesser; "My Kind Of Broadway," 1965)

9. "In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning" (David Mann & Bob Hilliard; "In the Wee Small Hours, 1955")

10. "Learnin' the Blues" (Dolores Vicki Silvers; "Session with Sinatra" EP, single, 1955)

11. "Lonesome Road" (Nathaniel Shilkret & Gene Austin; "A Swingin' Affair!," 1957)

