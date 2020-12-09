Austin Jazz Society is fundraising to brighten holidays for local musicians

Since the pandemic began, Austin Jazz Society's Project Safety Net has awarded $83,000 to musicians struggling with lost income due the pandemic.

Some of the fundraising for the effort has come through a collaboration with Monk's Jazz Club, a pop-up jazz series that transitioned into a livestream series on YouTube during the pandemic. To date, the two organizations have produced 25 streams featuring top Austin talent.

As a holiday gift to Austin jazz lovers, Monks and AJS have created a "Best of Project Safety Net" compilation playlist on YouTube that gathers clips featuring top Austin talents like Ephraim Owens, James Polk and Pamela Hart.

They are also doing a fundraising push to raise an additional $10,000 "to brighten the holidays for musicians and their families," Austin Jazz Society representatives said.

Fans who wish to donate can do so via Austin Jazz Society's website.