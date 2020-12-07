Video premiere: Angélica Rahe comes into her 'queen self' with 'Reina'

Back in February, before the world was upended by the coronavirus pandemic, Austinite Angélica Rahe released an entrancing solo album "Reina." Sung almost entirely in Spanish, the album is a rich platter that crafts a sensual vision of femininity at its most powerful.

On Monday, Rahe released a performance video of the album's title track "Reina" recorded at Orb Studios in Austin. The song's Spanish title translates to queen and Rahe says the song is about, "celebrating that inner divinity, that inner royalty."

When she was writing the song, Rahe says she thought about the "kind of messaging that I would want my younger self to hear from an artist."

The end result is a powerful song about "coming into your queen self," she says.

Rahe's 12" record is in production at Austin's Gold Rush Vinyl and will start shipping in January. You can preorder a copy through her Bandcamp page.