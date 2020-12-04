Todd Rundgren to play 'geo-fenced' virtual show geared to Austin audiences in March

Famed rock musician and producer Todd Rundgren will be performing a “virtual concert tour” in early 2021 that will include a March 10 show specifically geared toward the Austin area.

Shows for the tour will be performed in a Chicago venue but will be “geo-fenced” for 25 cities. Per a press release announcing the tour, “the shows will be ‘localized’ to give both the band and the fans a sense of place (e.g., local landmarks will appear on the video wall, catering for the band and crew will feature dishes associated with each city, etc.). Single-ticket purchases within the U.S. will be limited to fans with zip codes corresponding to that show’s grater metropolitan area.”

Those not in each show’s designated market can attend by buying multi-show ticket bundles. Fans from other countries also will be exempt from the geo-fencing limits.

The tour begins Feb. 14 in Buffalo and ends March 22 in Seattle. Tickets are $35, with options for bundles or premium add-ons. Tickets are on sale now via ToddRundgren.NoCapShows.com.

Rundgren’s band for the shows will feature bassist Kasim Sulton, drummer Prairie Prince, keyboardist Eliot Lewis, synth player Gil Assayas, guitarist Bruce McDaniel, saxophonist Bobby Strickland, trombonist Steven Stanley, and background singers Michele Rundgren, Grace Yoo, and Ashle Worrick.

