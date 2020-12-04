Austin360 Livestream List: Catch virtual concerts by local musicians without leaving home

With many live music venues closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the Austin American-Statesman/austin360.com is listing local artists who stream virtual concerts from their homes, studios, venue stages and other locations.

Some shows are ticketed, some are free (with donations accepted); click the link to each show for details. If you’d like to submit an event, do that here: AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM LIST EVENT SUBMISSION FORM

Daily in December

Jackie Venson, 9 p.m. (3 p.m. Sundays), facebook.com/jackievenson

Lex Land, 10:30 a.m. (through Dec. 25), facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday, Dec. 4

Suzanna Choffel, 6 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Nobody's Girl, 7 p.m., Betty Soo YouTube channel

JM Stevens, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/JMStevensMusic

Band of Heathens, 8 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live

Saturday, Dec. 5

DJ Mel's holiday dance party, 2 p.m., twitch.tv/thedjmel

Patty Griffin (from Continental Club), 7 p.m., boxoffice.mandolin.com

Bob Schneider holiday show with Lex Land, 8 p.m., tickettailor.com

Sunday, Dec. 6

"Tis the Season to be Jazzy" with Ephraim Owens, Pamela Hart, Sondra Johnson and Andy Boutut with Ryan D. Howard, Brannen Temple and Michael Stevens, 5 p.m., facebook.com/Womeninjazzaustin

Monday, Dec. 7

Guy Forsyth, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Betty Soo with Ray Prim, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-12-8.rsvpify.com

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Sour Bridges, 6 p.m., facebook.com/budsrecording

Sydney Wright, 7 p.m., Sun Radio YouTube channel

Thursday, Dec. 10

Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/emilygimblemusic

Carrie Rodriguez (from Paramount Theatre), 7 p.m, facebook.com/Proof

Grace Pettis & Pierce Pettis, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events

Friday, Dec. 11

Lyle Lovett with guest Elvis Costello, 8 p.m., lylelovett.com

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Suzanna Choffel, 6 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Betty Soo with Robert Kraft, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-12-15.app.rsvpify.com

Sarah Sharp with Mitch Watkins and Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Anthony Garcia, 7 p.m., Sun Radio YouTube channel

John Doe (from Arlyn Studios), 8 p.m., boxoffice.mandolin.com

Thursday, Dec. 17

Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/emilygimblemusic

Jackie Venson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/3TENaustin

Shawn Colvin’s “Holiday Songs and Lullabies,” 7 p.m., boxoffice.mandolin.com

Shinyribs' Kevin Russell, 7 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Friday, Dec. 18

Suzanna Choffel, 6 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday, Dec. 19

Asleep at the Wheel's "Merry Texas Christmas, Y'all," 7 p.m., livestream.asleepatthewheel.com

Sunday, Dec. 20

Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis Holiday Shindig with guests Shakey Graves and Ray Wylie Hubbard, 7 p.m., thenextwaltz.com

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Betty Soo, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-12-22.app.rsvpify.com

Thursday, Dec. 24

Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/emilygimblemusic

The Nightmare Before Christmas with Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band and Blank Hellscape, 8 p.m., facebook.com/hotelfreetv

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Bonnie Whitmore with Betty Soo and Jaimee Harris, 6:30 p.m. Betty Soo YouTube channel

Thursday, Dec. 31

Shinyribs' Kevin Russell, 7 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Wednesday, Jan. 20

John Doe (from Cactus Cafe), 8 p.m., boxoffice.mandolin.com

Thursday, Jan. 21

David Ramirez, 7 p.m., facebook.com/3TENaustin

RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS

Sunday

Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Marshall Hood, 3:30 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary

Jenny Reynolds, 5 p.m., facebook.com/austinjennyreynolds

Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., Reid Umstattd YouTube channel

Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Monday

DJ Mel, 2 p.m., twitch.tv/thedjmel

Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais

Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m., youtube.com/c/oscarornelas512 and TV Channel 16

Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Tuesday

Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn and TV Channel 16

Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl

Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live

Jeff Plankenhorn, 8 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday

Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic (no shows in December)

Shelley King, 7 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx and TV Channel 16

Ethan Azarian, 7 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian

Frank Cavitt, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/isthehonkytonkdoctorin

Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 9 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband and TV Channel 16

Adrian Conner, 9 p.m., youtube.com/user/MsAdrianconner

Thursday

Texicana Mamas, 11 a.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Marshall Hood, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (two sets), facebook.com/sessionsonmary

Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56

Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Friday

Kevin McKinney, 6 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music

Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., youtube.com/user/MsAdrianconner

Bob Livingston, 7 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic

Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage

Saturday

Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., twitch.tv/thedjmel

Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson