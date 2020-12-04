Austin360 Livestream List: Catch virtual concerts by local musicians without leaving home
With many live music venues closed during the coronavirus pandemic, the Austin American-Statesman/austin360.com is listing local artists who stream virtual concerts from their homes, studios, venue stages and other locations.
Some shows are ticketed, some are free (with donations accepted); click the link to each show for details. If you’d like to submit an event, do that here: AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM LIST EVENT SUBMISSION FORM
Daily in December
Jackie Venson, 9 p.m. (3 p.m. Sundays), facebook.com/jackievenson
Lex Land, 10:30 a.m. (through Dec. 25), facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday, Dec. 4
Suzanna Choffel, 6 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Nobody's Girl, 7 p.m., Betty Soo YouTube channel
JM Stevens, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/JMStevensMusic
Band of Heathens, 8 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live
Saturday, Dec. 5
DJ Mel's holiday dance party, 2 p.m., twitch.tv/thedjmel
Patty Griffin (from Continental Club), 7 p.m., boxoffice.mandolin.com
Bob Schneider holiday show with Lex Land, 8 p.m., tickettailor.com
Sunday, Dec. 6
"Tis the Season to be Jazzy" with Ephraim Owens, Pamela Hart, Sondra Johnson and Andy Boutut with Ryan D. Howard, Brannen Temple and Michael Stevens, 5 p.m., facebook.com/Womeninjazzaustin
Monday, Dec. 7
Guy Forsyth, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Betty Soo with Ray Prim, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-12-8.rsvpify.com
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Sour Bridges, 6 p.m., facebook.com/budsrecording
Sydney Wright, 7 p.m., Sun Radio YouTube channel
Thursday, Dec. 10
Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/emilygimblemusic
Carrie Rodriguez (from Paramount Theatre), 7 p.m, facebook.com/Proof
Grace Pettis & Pierce Pettis, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events
Friday, Dec. 11
Lyle Lovett with guest Elvis Costello, 8 p.m., lylelovett.com
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Suzanna Choffel, 6 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Betty Soo with Robert Kraft, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-12-15.app.rsvpify.com
Sarah Sharp with Mitch Watkins and Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Anthony Garcia, 7 p.m., Sun Radio YouTube channel
John Doe (from Arlyn Studios), 8 p.m., boxoffice.mandolin.com
Thursday, Dec. 17
Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/emilygimblemusic
Jackie Venson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/3TENaustin
Shawn Colvin’s “Holiday Songs and Lullabies,” 7 p.m., boxoffice.mandolin.com
Shinyribs' Kevin Russell, 7 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Friday, Dec. 18
Suzanna Choffel, 6 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Saturday, Dec. 19
Asleep at the Wheel's "Merry Texas Christmas, Y'all," 7 p.m., livestream.asleepatthewheel.com
Sunday, Dec. 20
Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis Holiday Shindig with guests Shakey Graves and Ray Wylie Hubbard, 7 p.m., thenextwaltz.com
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Betty Soo, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-12-22.app.rsvpify.com
Thursday, Dec. 24
Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/emilygimblemusic
The Nightmare Before Christmas with Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band and Blank Hellscape, 8 p.m., facebook.com/hotelfreetv
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Bonnie Whitmore with Betty Soo and Jaimee Harris, 6:30 p.m. Betty Soo YouTube channel
Thursday, Dec. 31
Shinyribs' Kevin Russell, 7 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Wednesday, Jan. 20
John Doe (from Cactus Cafe), 8 p.m., boxoffice.mandolin.com
Thursday, Jan. 21
David Ramirez, 7 p.m., facebook.com/3TENaustin
RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS
Sunday
Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx
Marshall Hood, 3:30 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary
Jenny Reynolds, 5 p.m., facebook.com/austinjennyreynolds
Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., Reid Umstattd YouTube channel
Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Monday
DJ Mel, 2 p.m., twitch.tv/thedjmel
Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais
Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry
Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m., youtube.com/c/oscarornelas512 and TV Channel 16
Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Tuesday
Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn and TV Channel 16
Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl
Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live
Jeff Plankenhorn, 8 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday
Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic (no shows in December)
Shelley King, 7 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx and TV Channel 16
Ethan Azarian, 7 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian
Frank Cavitt, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/isthehonkytonkdoctorin
Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina
Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 9 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband and TV Channel 16
Adrian Conner, 9 p.m., youtube.com/user/MsAdrianconner
Thursday
Texicana Mamas, 11 a.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic
Marshall Hood, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (two sets), facebook.com/sessionsonmary
Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56
Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Friday
Kevin McKinney, 6 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music
Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., youtube.com/user/MsAdrianconner
Bob Livingston, 7 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic
Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden
Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage
Saturday
Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., twitch.tv/thedjmel
Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson