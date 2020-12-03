Asleep at the Wheel to stream virtual 'Merry Texas Christmas, Y'all' concert Dec. 19

Iconic Austin western swing band Asleep at the Wheel, which celebrated its 50th year in 2020, will present a ticketed virtual holiday show on Dec. 19, the group announced Thursday.

Tickets to "Merry Texas Christmas, Y'all" are $20 and are on sale now via the event's website. Premium packages, $115-$155, include extras such as 10-minute Zoom meet-and-greet sessions with band members Ray Benson and Katie Shore, plus band merch bundles including Christmas CDs and face masks.

Promising "fan favorites as well as choice cuts from their three previously released Christmas albums," the show will stream at 7 p.m., with on-demand streaming available afterward "until Santa makes his rounds." One ticket allows streaming on one device.

In October, the TV show "Austin City Limits" premiered "50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel: A Retrospective," an hourlong program that featured highlights from the band's performances on the iconic PBS program across five decades.

