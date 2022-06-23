Meet the Austin writer who brought 'The Black Phone' to the big screen with Ethan Hawke

In the 1970s, an outcast Little Leaguer is snatched off the street by a kidnapper in a fright mask. The boy is locked in a basement. From that soundproof hole in the ground, no one in the outside world can hear his screams. But what if help came from a different world altogether — say, through a disconnected black phone that rings with messages from the souls of the killer's previous victims?

"The Black Phone" puts a supernatural twist on an abduction thriller. The horror film, out this weekend, also adds another wrinkle. For all its dark depravity, this genre picture with Austin ties might leave you feeling ... good?

Author Joe Hill first published "The Black Phone" as a short story in 2004. Director Scott Derrickson teamed up with his writing partner, Austin resident C. Robert Cargill, to adapt it for the big screen. The movie premiered at Fantastic Fest last fall.

Cargill, a self-described military brat born in San Antonio, followed his now-wife to Austin in 1999, and he says he owes his film career to the city. His wife went to an Alamo Drafthouse screening and heard about Butt-Numb-a-Thon, the cinema's 24-hour film festival. Going to that event introduced Cargill to a network of fellow cinephiles. He ended up with a job at pop culture outlet Ain't It Cool News that "led to all the opportunities I had as a film critic for 10 years," Cargill says, and eventually he met Derrickson.

"I made so many friends here," he says. "This community is just such a wonderful, wonderful community for film. I just absolutely adore it. Austin is in my blood."

In fact, people always ask Cargill when he's going to move out to Los Angeles, but he's quick to say he's staying in the Texas capital. "I've got all these filmmakers now calling me, going, 'We're trying to get out of California. What's Austin like right now? Which neighborhoods do we move into?' I know half a dozen filmmakers that are going to be living here within the next year, because it's a great place for filmmakers."

Cargill adds: "They're realizing that I've had it figured out the whole time."

Derrickson and Cargill worked together on 2012 horror flick "Sinister" and its sequel, as well as the first "Doctor Strange" movie. "The Black Phone" stars sometimes-Austinite Ethan Hawke as the Grabber, the serial child-killer whose true visage is hidden behind a horned mask. Mason Thames plays Finney, the boy fighting to escape his clutches with the help of voices from beyond, and Madeleine McGraw plays Gwen, his sister who receives visions in tandem with the phone's spectral calls.

We caught up with Cargill last week to talk about all things "The Black Phone." This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

American-Statesman: So, I texted my editor after I saw "The Black Phone" yesterday, and I said, "I found that horror movie oddly inspirational."

C. Robert Cargill: That was the goal, good. When me and Scott sat down to write this, we had joked several times, "Well, let's make 'Sinister' for people who hated the ending of 'Sinister.'"

Art needs to reflect the times. Some people think what that means is you make art that mirrors what's going on at the time, and it's often just the opposite.

When we made "Sinister," this country was a bit comfortable with what was going on. You know, we killed Osama bin Laden; the War on Terror was winding down. We had Obama in the presidency and this country felt more comfortable than it had in previous years. So (people) wanted art that shook them awake.

Here, we are at a point in history where all of us feel like the Earth is on fire. There's two generations that think they may not be able to grow old. We are in a world where we're perpetually scared of a number of terrifying things happening. People want to go to the movies, and they want to feel good. People want to feel triumph over evil, you know, they want to see the bad guys get their comeuppance.

We wanted to make a film that reflected what those audiences wanted, and could give people a great time at the movies on a weekend.

What were some of the challenges, but also maybe the rewards, of taking Joe Hill's short story and building it out, sort of retrofitting it, to be a feature length film?

The short story is like 10 pages ... a kid is in a basement, he's been thrown there by a clown, we get a little tiny bit of his backstory, but he doesn't have any fleshed-out character. We don't know what his home life is really like. Then there's one ghost that he talks to, and you get the end of the story, which is kind of the end of the movie, and then it's over. It's this escalated third act.

We knew we needed to completely write a first act, completely create a character from whole cloth, create his sister, create his family, come up with a setting that worked for that particular story, and then build out that second act and have a third act that's really rewarding. ...

The most rewarding part of writing that script was getting to create all those small moving parts. Actually, the best part of that might be Gwen, (who) is my favorite character I've ever written.

One thing that struck me was, without spoiling too much, the voices that come from the black phone. You don't get much time with those individual presences, but yet, you get a very clear sense of character from each one of those voices. How do you go about building up these different people, where the viewer gets a sense of a life without really having much of it onscreen?

Short-handing is very important in screenwriting. What it is, is finding those shared experiences, those moments that people can identify with, and that they will build out all that stuff for you.

One of my favorite ghosts in the movie is the paper boy. He talks about what it's like, being a kid that nobody knows. You spend your whole life invisible in middle school, and then all of a sudden, you get kidnapped, and every kid in school knows your name. Everybody can identify with the notion of being invisible, and then that terrible fear of being known for something tragic that happened to you. That's how you're known; you don't get to be known as the person you are. You get to be known as a victim of the Grabber. People can identify with that, and you tell that small little story, and all of a sudden, the audience is like, "I know who this kid is. This kid is kind of me."

Ethan Hawke performs in the film in a vein that we don't normally see. What did he bring to life onscreen that you maybe weren't expecting from what was on the page?

We knew it was going to be a challenge to have any actor act behind the mask and be unseen. ... The big thing is that in acting school, in college, he did Greek theater. He brought a theatricality to the Grabber, physically, that when we saw him on set, we were like, "Oh, my God." We knew this was going to be a creepy character. It was going to be a creepy mask, and we knew that Ethan would be able to bring it with his voice.

What we didn't expect was just how big he was able to go and create this real menace just with his body, and it was such a phenomenal thing to watch. Just every scene, he made bigger and better than we ever imagined.

"The Black Phone" reminded me of the movies that I watched growing up — I'm an '80s baby, so I saw all those coming-of-age movies where a really young kid gets to be the hero. This movie felt like that also, in a very scary, kind of twisted way.

That's very much what we were going for. It was a combination of that, and (French New Wave director François) Truffaut's "The 400 Blows," which was the biggest inspiration on this. ... The thing is, what every person on earth, everyone reading this interview has in common, is we were all children.

We all went through hard stuff as kids, and we all survived it. We are all survivors of childhood. We all know what that's like and can share that experience. This is a story about a kid surviving some brutal things in his childhood.