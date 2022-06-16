Have a sci-fi summer at Contemporary Austin Laguna Gloria's outdoor film series

You have a lot of summer film options. Aside from Austin's usual wealth of screenings, we've got the Paramount Theatre's Summer Classic Film Series and Austin Parks Foundation's Movies in the Park. But if you're looking for a little extra culture, look up.

The Contemporary Austin art museum has kicked off the Green Screen Film Series at its outdoor Laguna Gloria amphitheater. On one Thursday every month this summer, guests can come watch a sci-fi movie inspired by "Looking Up," Tom Friedman's otherworldly sculpture at the museum's West Austin campus.

The series kicked off in June with "WALL-E," but you can still get in on a July 7 showing of the animated "Fantastic Planet," a 1973 counterculture favorite.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the film starts at 8:45 p.m.; spots are first come, first served. Food and drink will be available for purchase, but guests can brings their own snacks, too.

Tickets, $5-$10 (military members get in free), can be purchased at the Contemporary Austin website. Note: Usually Laguna Gloria has free admission on Thursday nights, but not during Green Screen Film Series dates.

On Aug. 4, Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element" will screen, and Steven Spielberg classic "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial" will close the series on Sept. 8.

For more information, go to thecontemporaryaustin.org/events.