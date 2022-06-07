Dysfunctional dad, viral teens, a liquor store come to Austin Asian American Film Festival

A comedy about a downbeat dad, a documentary about a liquor store's family history and a film about teens who became overnight sensations will usher in Austin Asian American Film Festival's 14th edition.

The festival recently announced its lineup, with films screening in person June 23-26. Films will screen at AFS Cinema in North Austin.

The opening night film, "Dealing With Dad," is directed by Tom Huang. It's about adult siblings who discover that their once overbearing dad has slipped into a depressive state — and he's much more pleasant that way.

The fest's spotlight film, "Liquor Store Dreams" directed by So Yun Um, is "an intimate portrait of two Korean American children of liquor store owners who set out to bridge generational divides and claim their own legacy," according to a news release.

Closing out the festival will be "Sonne." The film from Kurdwin Ayub follows three teenage girls who go viral for twerking in hijab and navigate the attention it garners them in the Kurdish world.

To see the full lineup and buy badges and individual tickets, go to aaafilmfest.org.