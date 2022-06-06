'Kindred spirits' return to Austin screens for the Latinx films of Cine Las Americas

"There's something magical that happens when you're in a room with strangers," says Ernie Quiroz, head programmer for Cine Las Americas International Film Festival. "You walk in as strangers and you leave as friends through this shared communal experience of watching cinema on the large screen."

Now, Cine Las Americas will finally get its turn to get back out into the world on June 8, after a couple of pandemic years at home. The annual Austin event, now in its 24th edition, celebrates the films of Latinx and Indigenous people in the Americas, as well as those of Spain, Portugal and their diasporas. Badges are now on sale at the Cine Las Americas website, but many of the films on the program will screen for free, too.

The team behind the festival is ready to be back in person. Quiroz says that meeting filmmakers and hearing directly about their work from them adds a dimension that's lost at home. And debating over post-movie drinks instead of over Twitter is part of the fun, too.

"That's what we do as humans, and that's what cinema is about, is bringing people together to have those conversations," Quiroz says.

"You're with kindred spirits, with folks that love film," says Florencia Choto, film program associate for the festival.

Cine Las Americas will open with Fernando León de Aranoa’s "El Buen Patrón (The Good Boss)," a Spanish dramedy starring Javier Bardem. It will screen at 6:30 p.m. on June 8 at AFS Cinema.

Further down the lineup, "if you want action or a potboiler, I think that 'Cadejo Blanco' is really great. It's from Guatemala, and I love it," Quiroz says. The film from director Justin Lerner (7 p.m. June 12 at AFS Cinema) deals with street gangs, featuring a cast of largely nonprofessional actors, Quiroz says.

Then there's "Yo y las Bestias (Me & the Beasts)," a Venezuelan music-focused film with magical realism elements (6 p.m. June 9 at AFS Cinema). "I think if you're if you're into the music scene, you'll definitely like that one," Quiroz says.

And Quiroz also recommends "Gods of Mexico" (11:30 a.m. June 12 at AFS Cinema), a documentary by Helmut Dosantos that he describes as a "sort of ethnographic documentary" about our neighbor to the south. "It's just stunningly gorgeous black and white cinematography. The filmmaker is a photographer, and I can't wait to see it on the big screen," Quiroz says.

Choto mentions the festival's Hecho en Tejas centerpiece film, Iliana Sosa's cross-border documentary "What We Leave Behind (Lo que dejamos atrás)" (8 p.m. June 9 at AFS Cinema). Austin film fans will recognize it from this year's South by Southwest program. Sosa follows her 89-year-old grandfather as he builds a home in rural Mexico and tries to bridge the distance with his family in El Paso. There will be a Q&A after.

A couple others on Choto's radar: "Utama" (2 p.m. June 11 at AFS Cinema), a film from Bolivia that took the world cinema grand jury prize at Sundance, and "Deserto Particular (Private Desert)" (7 p.m. June 12 at AFS Cinema), the closing night film from Brazil with queer themes.

"I think we learned so much from what other countries have gone through," Choto says. "We sometimes think, 'Oh, this only happens here.'" She cites "El Silencio del Topo (The Silence of the Mole)" (3 p.m. June 10 at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center), a documentary about a mole in a repressive regime, as another example of the festival's cross-cultural program.

At a lot of film festivals, cinephiles are used to seeing movies from France, Italy or Germany, Quiroz says. With Cine Las Americas, people in Austin can get a window into El Salvador, Chile and more countries not often brought to the big screen in the U.S.

Quiroz hopes newcomers can get a taste of Cine Las Americas during the fest and come back for their year-round programming. And if you're on a budget, Choto mentions that all the films in competition at this year's festival will screen for free at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center.

Quiroz says, "My favorite quote from Roger Ebert is that he felt that movies were empathy machine. They're a way to build empathy with your fellow human, and to be able to see that maybe we have more in common than we're different. You can experience someone else's life for at least an hour and a half."

If you go

Cine Las Americas International Film Festival 2022

When: June 8-12

Where: AFS Cinema (6259 Middle Fiskville Road). Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (600 Red River St.) and Nepantla, USA (behind 1209 E. Cesar Chavez St.)

Admission: All-access badges cost $125. Some individual tickets to screenings are available; check venue websites.

Full schedule and more info: cinelasamericas.org