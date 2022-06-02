Andrew Ahn and Zane Phillips of 'Fire Island' talk Jane Austen and the straight gaze

Don't let us catch you questioning the originality of "Fire Island." The new film, out Friday on Hulu, improbably adapts "Pride and Prejudice" as a heartfelt queer sex comedy. See, instead of 19th-century English family matters, the story tells of the romantic — and carnal! — exploits of tight-knit friends visiting the Fire Island Pines, a famous vacation destination for the gay community.

In the fevered homosexual imagination of one reporter, a question occurs: Would Jane Austen have a good time there?

"I think she would be so amused by it, and it would inspire a whole 'nother slew of books," says Andrew Ahn, the director of "Fire Island."

"Here's the thing, Jane Austen was a little bit of a prude," says Zane Phillips, who co-stars in the film. "You think about "Pride and Prejudice' at the end. She still punishes Lydia for getting taken in by an older man, right? Jane Austen, she likes to like to lay down the law occasionally, but I'm sure she'd have some really great things to say."

"Fire Island" is the creation of another fevered homosexual imagination, that of comedian Joel Kim Booster. He wrote the script and stars as Noah, a headstrong character found somewhere at the intersection of Elizabeth Bennet and Grindr.

Along for the ride are "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang, who's Booster's best friend offscreen and on, in the Jane role; "How to Get Away With Murder" actor Conrad Ricamora as the Mr. Darcy type; and comedy legend Margaret Cho, playing den mother to a group of lovelorn gay men. Phillips plays Dex, a charmer with a troubling air of mystery, who comes between the film's central will-they-won't-they.

We caught up with Ahn and Phillips before the debut of "Fire Island." This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

American-Statesman: I want to ask about the aspect of found family in the movie, which I found very compelling. It's lovingly rendered with the main friend group. Andrew, how did you go about creating that sense of warmth onscreen?

Andrew Ahn: I think that that was a big part of Joel's brilliance with this adaptation. A lot of people think of "Pride and Prejudice" as a romance. But for Joel to shift the central relationship of the story to (the analogues for) Lizzie and Jane felt really queer to me, and for a modern audience. I recognized that very early on through the process that like, "Oh yeah, this was a rom com, and I love the romance in this, but it's really about chosen family and friendship."

I had received the script a year into the pandemic and was really lonely. I hadn't gone out dancing with friends, and gone out drinking just, you know, being stupid. It was a real treat to read the screenplay and to be a part of something that celebrates chosen family, queer joy. That, for me, was was always my north star. On set, I really wanted to make sure that we had a great time. Friendship, it's so easy to see on screen if it's false. You can sniff it out.

This movie does have a great dancing scene, and all great gay movies in the canon do have a dancing scene. I was really glad that this movie continued that cinematic tradition.

Zane, your character is not necessarily doing much to support the idea of found family in the movie, maybe even the opposite. But he's definitely a piece of work. What do you think Dex is seeking?

Zane Phillips: I'm a huge fan of the original source material, and I know it really well. Dex is based off George Wickham, and Wickham is this interesting character, because you have this classism, and then you have Wickham, and he sort of is existing outside of it. Over the course of the book, you see him trying to get from the outside into something a little bit more stable, something a little more established, trying to find his place in it.

I think that's sort of the same thing with Dex to an extent, right? He has taken on this outsider status, and for him, there's an element of trying to use that to his own gain.

You know, every step of the way, this movie is sex positive. It is celebrating the fact that we freely and consensually come together with our bodies. I think Dex ... violates that safe bubble in which we can enjoy ourselves.

I got literary analysis!

Phillips: When you're on the outside, you have sort of a punitive view of those who find themselves on the inside, and that can that can really destroy someone.

Ahn: The thing about working with Zane is that, as much as he's playing a pretty sneaky character, he is the sweetest man. Much of the cast are kind of versions of themselves in this movie, but Zane is not.

One of my favorite scenes in the movie is when Noah, Joel Kim Booster's character, and Howie, Bowen Yang's character, have this intense come-to-Jesus moment. Howie gives Noah a reality check that, even as they have solidarity in being outsiders as Asian American men, the gay world still doesn't perceive them the same. Andrew, what went into presenting that dynamic truthfully?

Ahn: This is something that Joel and Bowen talked a lot about. Joel was kind of pulling some things from their real life friendship into the film. It was something that they came to the scene ready to really talk about, the differences of their experiences.

I really love that the film has two gay, Asian American men at the center of it, but they are super different. They show that even though you might check the same demographic boxes, you exist in the world really differently. People see you really differently. In that particular moment, Howie is calling out Noah. It's like, "You look a certain way, you've built your body in a certain way, that gives you this privilege that you can't recognize in this moment." It's a real honest look at how toxic gay culture could be, and I'm really glad that we could tackle that in this film.

A lot of people can see themselves in this movie. That's one great thing about the cast that you assembled; it does feel representative of so many different experiences. Zane, as part of the ensemble, what does it mean to you to act in a movie that offers audiences such a broad spectrum of ways to relate?

Phillips: In my mind, the best way to have representation — especially with queer representation — is to put queer people on screen and let them be themselves. Let them ... expand the definition of what is a queer person.

I grew up in Fredericksburg. I didn't know gay people growing up. We didn't have people in the community, to say like, "OK, this is a model for me." ...

It's an entirely queer cast, and to have all of us up there saying something different about who we are and what we bring to the table and how we walk the world is extremely powerful.

What do you hope a post-"Fire Island" world looks like? Not to put any pressure on your shoulders, but it seems like it's the kind of movie that could really have a profound effect on the way people think about how we tell queer stories on film.

Ahn: My hope is that we inspire more people to tell their story, whether it's through film or art, or writing, or just telling a friend. I think expression is so important to the queer community.

On a kind of silly level, I really hope that people go on vacation with their friends, that you celebrate each other and community care, self care. You can really bolster each other and be thankful that you're there for each other, so go somewhere, have fun.

Is there anything else that you really want people to know?

Phillips: We were talking about a little bit what how accessible it was. I've been doing a teen CW show, right? I'm playing a queer character in that, and already I see how people hold on to these images so desperately. They see two men together, kissing, and that image is still radical.

To go back to your question about what we want the landscape (post-"Fire Island") to look like: I think being able to get out of the (idea) that queerness has to be radical. ... I think it's gonna be really fun to see more filmmakers being able to explore stories that you don't have to worry about the straight gaze.