ATX TV Festival is off the couch and back in person. Here's what the founders have planned

ATX TV Festival is back, and for the first time since before the pandemic, it'll be in person.

The 11th season of the festival runs June 2-5, and panels and screenings will take place at multiple venues downtown, including the Paramount Theatre and the Driskill Hotel. Festival badges can be purchased online at atxfestival.com. The festival also has a virtual badge option for those looking to experience the fun from home.

This year's event will feature reunions of the "Parenthood" and "Scrubs" casts; a conversation with actress Sydney Sweeney; and a live taping of "Friday Night Lights" rewatch podcast "Clear Eyes, Full Hearts." Check out the full lineup at ATX TV Festival's website.

We caught up with Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson, the festival's founders, ahead of the event. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

American-Statesman: With this being your first festival back in person since the pandemic hit, how is everyone feeling?

Caitlin McFarland: We are very excited to come back together. The thing we have missed the most in the past two years is our community. My word has been "discovery."

I feel like you can't discover the same things virtually; you kind of have to look in one place at one time. You don't get to talk to someone in line or bump into someone at the bar and be like, "I'm going to this!"

Emily Gipson: It's funny, I just got off a Zoom with our ATX TV members. During the pandemic, in the virtual world, we started a virtual membership where we do multiple monthly Zooms. Sometimes they have special guests, (and we) do watch clubs.

The thing they're most excited about is to be with each other and to be in person together. ... This community that has held strong these past two years but is really rooted in spending time together, that's the energy that's pulsating through everything.

Now, the logistics of it all have been (in) some ways harder, some ways easier. Our venues have changed because things have closed down, like the Alamo Drafthouse Ritz.

A lot of the copy and paste of eight years is not so copy and paste this year. We've also been given the opportunity to change things and try new things that either weren't working the way we wanted them to in 2019 ... or things that we just wanted to try that were new.

Can you talk about some of those new things?

McFarland: I think something that is really kind of cool, given our size and our scale, is we were able to two years ago pivot in a very short period of time to go virtual. ... We are very much in love with watching TV on a big screen, but I don't think the whole experience is lost (virtually) in the way that it is sometimes with film. So the last two years virtually, we got to try out all these things — launch memberships, do year-round programming, all of these things that we had never done before.

Now coming back in person, we are able to think, "What do people miss the most?" And it was the being together.

At one point we were like, "Do we just do the whole thing at Alamo South Lamar?" And we were like, "No, because people miss the Paramount and they miss downtown." ...We needed to give some nostalgic familiarity to our attendees who have not been together for three years, to come together.

We introduced a new badge level called "Camp Badge." ... We are TV camp for grownups, so the Camp Badge is the camp experience. ... It (includes) events, things in your welcome bag, a couple of happy hours. It's all the things we've always wanted to give everyone, but we can't do that for 3,000 people.

How do y'all see the future of ATX TV Fest taking shape, with the way Austin is growing and changing?

McFarland: We actually want more Austinites to come to the festival. We get a lot of Texans and then out-of-towners. ...There's only two events that all Austinites know about, and it's South by Southwest and ACL. Everything else is like, "What? there's a TV festival in Austin? I had no idea."

We actually shrunk our footprint coming back after three years. We wanted to be smaller and just get used to being in rooms with people again. I think we would potentially go back to the size we were pre-pandemic, and maybe even slightly bigger. But we're always constantly talking about the intimate, accessible community. We don't want to be in the Convention Center. The most we've talked about is (ACL Live) someday as a dream.

Did y'all have any thoughts about the Alamo Ritz, which is a longtime ATX TV Festival venue, closing during the pandemic?

McFarland: I've said to our director of programming probably 10 times, "Man, I really want to put a screening in the small room at the Ritz." The State and the Paramount, they are so big, and we have such a flow of things, and not everything can fill the Paramount. But that's not the point. ... The size of those rooms were so warm and so welcoming. I miss not being able to program those spaces.

Gipson: We're both born-and-raised Texans and knew Austin was going to be the home for (the festival), and looked at the brands for the feel of the festival we want. Alamo Drafthouse was one of those top, first brands. It's been such a great part of who we are. We're still working with them for year-round things. It just doesn't make sense during the festival.

It is weird. It's so tied to who we are and the feel of when you go to the Alamo, the personality of it. That's the personality of our screenings. I can't tell you the number of nights I went to the Alamo Ritz. It does feel like a loss.

McFarland: Our first year was at the old Lamar (location) before they had redone it, and then it was at the Ritz every other year. So we were never in a swanky Alamo.

Gipson: Our attendees are very nervous, because our programming is very full, and they're running from thing to thing and they don't have the Ritz to go to to get their chips and queso and Buffalo cauliflower. They're like, "I literally don't know what I'm going to eat."

What or who are y'all most excited to see this year?

Gipson: We have some panel topics that I'm really excited about. We do a track of issue-based panels through our nonprofit, The Syndication Project. There's a few nonprofits, some that we've partnered with a few times and some that are new, but (they include) the Muslim Public Affairs Council, their Hollywood Bureau. They have a great panel on Muslim representation that's going to be so awesome.

McFarland: Sydney Sweeney is up there. I'm a big "Euphoria" fan. That one for us — our last in-person opening night (program) was "Euphoria," and our closing night was "White Lotus" virtually last year. She feels like a real full-circle moment for me.