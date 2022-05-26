It's 'The Bob's Burgers Movie.' Of course it's good. Here's what to expect

On the one hand, you've got parents heartwarmingly reassuring their daughter that she's brave. On the other, that's happening inside a clam-shaped car as the family tries to escape a deadly sinkhole and save their pier-side burger shop.

Not that we were worried, but "Bob's Burgers" flips to the big screen just fine.

The long-running Fox animated series is not the first beloved cartoon to make the leap to movies. Loren Bouchard's gently irreverent tales of the burger-making Belcher clan have entertained fans for 12 seasons, which is just six seasons earlier than the point when "The Simpsons" went Hollywood. By then, popular opinion had already turned a bit on Homer and co. Not so with Bob, Linda, Tina, Gene and Louise, and "The Bob's Burgers Movie" feels all the more satisfying for it.

In their first film caper, Bob and Linda (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin and John Roberts, respectively) are in a familiar bind, hoping the bank will give them an extension on a loan payment. Also familiar: Disaster strikes at the burger shop, keeping customers away right when the Belchers need them most.

Meanwhile, the couple's kids face their own summer dilemmas. Budding musician Gene (Eugene Mirman) hopes to play the Wonder Wharf amusement park's big concert. Tina (Dan Mintz) wants to ask her crush, Jimmy Pesto Jr., to be her summer boyfriend, but well, she's Tina. And bunny-eared Louise (Kristen Schaal) is having a crisis of confidence after some girls at school accuse her of cowardice. (Louise, of all people!)

All these threads converge around that most cinematic of plots: a murder mystery. Can the Belchers solve the crime and save their shop? They've already been renewed for a 13th season, so think carefully.

At just over an hour and a half, "The Bob's Burgers Movie" feels like a comfy mini binge of the show. Plenty of your favorite side characters from the Belchers' nameless seaside town show up, with eccentric, wealthy landlord Mr. Fischoeder (Kevin Kline) and hapless police Sgt. Bosco (Gary Cole) getting plenty of shine in particular. And yes, hapless customer Teddy (Larry Murphy) does his thing.

But cameos do not guarantee a fun time, so thank Bob that the show's gags translate with full belly-laugh force. It's hard to describe the humor of "Bob's Burgers" — it is somehow dark and off-color while simultaneously gentle and kind, and it's always witty. Gene and Linda get the best lines. In particular, Mirman has a line reading of "Department of Education" that will never be dethroned in hilarity.

"The Bob's Burgers Movie" also benefits from the legroom of big-screen animation. (The movie was delayed by the pandemic, and Bouchard told reporters at a press conference that they used every bit of that extra production time.) Thankfully, there's no whiff of obvious CGI. The shadows are shadier, the vistas wider and the butts rounder. The quality makes the outing feel that much more special, and it's a boon to the musical numbers.

Of course there are musical numbers; it's "Bob's Burgers." If anything, there aren't enough, and the last one's a bit of a cop out.

The movie really does feel like just another episode of the show, and that's to its credit. The stakes are high, but they don't feel inflated for this world we all love so much. We get some fun, if inessential, world-building. Newbies don't need to know much going in, and longtime fans will probably be happy that Bouchard and team don't use the movie as an opportunity to shake up the status quo. The show's never been interested in the passage of time; why start now?

It's a "Bob's Burgers Movie." Not that deep. Have a nice time, and try the special burger of the day.

'The Bob's Burgers Movie'

Grade: A

Starring: The voices of H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz

Directors: Bernard Derriman and Loren Bouchard

Rated: PG-13 for language, rude/suggestive material

Running time: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Watch: In theaters