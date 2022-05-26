Austin's Movies in the Park series is back with 'Encanto' in Spanish and more

Long summer nights are here, which means it's time to answer the question, "What the heck am I supposed to do on these long summer nights?"

An answer: Austin Parks Foundation's free Movies in the Park series is back, and it even runs into the fall.

This year, grab a blanket and check out these family-friendly flicks:

May 27: "Raya and the Last Dragon" at Northwest District Park (7000 Ardath St.)

June 23: "The Goonies" at Dick Nichols Park (8011 Beckett Road)

July 28: "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" at Colony Park (7400 Loyola Lane)

Aug. 26: "Encanto" in Spanish at Dove Springs Park (5801 Ainez Drive)

Sept. 23: "In the Heights" at Pan American Neighborhood Park (2100 E. Third St.)

Nov. 4: "Luca" at Mueller Lake Park (4550 Mueller Blvd.)

Nov. 18: "Soul" at Mueller Lake Park

Parking can get scarce, so follow each screening's Facebook event and consider alternate modes of transportation. Dogs, picnics and lawn chairs are welcome, but leave the alcohol, glass containers and Styrofoam at home.

Go to austinparks.org/movies-in-the-park for more information, including show times.