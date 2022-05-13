'Westworld' comes to ATX TV Festival in June with stars like Evan Rachel Wood

Robots and cowboys. Pretty Austin-y. So good thing that ATX TV Festival announced recently that HBO series "Westworld" will close out this summer's event, which runs June 2-5.

The festival will host a panel set to include actors Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth and Angela Sarafyan, as well as creatives and producers Lisa Joy and Alison Schapker.

"Westworld," about a futuristic amusement park populated by robotic "hosts" who begin to question the nature of their artificial life, will premiere its fourth season on June 26 on HBO.

ATX TV Festival also recently announced that Sydney Sweeney, star of HBO hits "The White Lotus" and "Euphoria," will receive its second Breakthrough Award this year. Get your badge and check out the rest of the lineup so far at atxfestival.com.