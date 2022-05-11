A good way to beat Austin heat: Paramount reveals Summer Classic Film Series flicks

The Paramount Theatre on Wednesday announced the first slate of films for its annual Summer Classic Film Series.

Yes, they're starting with "Casablanca," which kicks things off on May 26. But there's a lot more in store for Austin cinema fans, including a ball and a deep-dive into the modern cult canon.

The 80th-anniversary screening of "Casablanca" is, as usual, joined by classics from decades ago; movies that have achieved iconic status in more recent years; and some special themed fun.

The first round of films in May and June includes:

A program of movies with scene-stealing supporting performances: "Goodfellas," "A Fish Called Wanda," "Paper Moon" and "Singin' in the Rain," which celebrates 70 years in 2022

Movies that feature thieves: "The Italian Job," "Rafifi," "Bottle Rocket," "How to Steal a Million," The Sting," "Bonnie and Clyde" and a 30th-anniversary screening of "Reservoir Dogs"

Some faves from the 1960s, '70s and '80s: French new wave films "Jules and Jim" and "Cleo 5 to 7"; James Bond flicks "Dr. No" and "The Spy Who Loved Me"; musical "Annie"; and camp classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Hyperreal Film Club, a local organization known for pop-up screenings and dedicated to "cinema for the people," also will curate a lineup of modern classics, many off the beaten celluloid path: "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Showgirls," "Deep Cover," "Holy Motors," "Tampopo" and "They Live." Jenni Kaye, Hyperreal Film Club co-founder, said in a statement that those films will be paired with locally made shorts.

For Pride Month in June, the Paramount will screen the documentary "Paris is Burning" on June 10 as a kickoff to Majestic Ball Weekend. On June 11, the historic theater will host the Majestic Cabaret Ball, a ballroom event starring drag performer Diamond Dior Davenport, plus-sized cabaret troupe Fat Bottom Cabaret and the the Legendary Mother Natalie Lepore and the House of Lepore. Attendees can walk in multiple categories for a chance to win the title "Belle of the Ball."

Get tickets for the 48th annual series at austintheatre.org/film or by calling 512-474-1221.