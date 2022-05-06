Review: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' keeps Marvel weird

You think a sentient cloak landing pratfalls is enough to keep audiences entertained these days? No. We expect certain things from our multimillion-dollar wizard movies, and we expect our demands to be met.

We want cameos from characters that 20 years ago would have required footnotes to recognize, before having a brain waterlogged with intellectual property became rad.

We want the vengeful souls of the undead, dripping in the ebony glaze of damnation, to be rendered in stunning CGI.

We want, most of all, spinoff plotlines about omnipotent witches with PTSD, so Twitter can use them for girlboss memes.

Well, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is selling, and we're buying. The latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is out in theaters this weekend. It is a breathtakingly weird piece of pop cinema that ranks among the best — and scariest — modern super-capers.

"Multiverse of Madness" picks up where a few previous MCU projects left off — "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Loki," the "Avengers" saga and the first "Doctor Strange" all feed threads into this yarn. The most essential is "WandaVision," the early pandemic TV mini series that focused on Elizabeth Olsen's spell-slinging Wanda Maximoff. Even with some narrative prestidigitation to recap the show, that's the real prerequisite to this film's plot, which moves at a mystical Mach 5.

We find Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in "Multiverse of Madness" as a hero with regrets, actively trying to convince himself he's happy amid sacrifices. (And some of 'em were unforced errors.) During the wedding party of lost love Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams, who doesn't need to be here, but it's nice that she is), a tentacled monster wreaks havoc on New York. Its target: a mysterious-but-plucky teen named America Chavez (a thoroughly winning Xochitl Gomez).

America has an uncontrollable ability to port through the multiverse. And, real talk, there are a lot of people who would want to take out a mortgage in a better 'verse, free from their woes. (Without spoiling much, just remember that Wanda, now powered by dark magic, has a lot of woes.) With the help of heroic partner Wong (Benedict Wong), Strange takes America under his protective wing (cloak?) on a death-defying trip through alternate realities, with the fate of the entire multiverse at stake.

You may gather that this is the most Marvel-y movie possible. There's a reliance on a shared continuity across a couple dozen films and TV shows, and you're not exactly penalized for having some comic book trivia locked away, too. This being a multiverse tale, Doctor Strange encounters a few things, and people, that you've seen before — it's just that you'd never expect to see them here.

But trust, true believer, "Multiverse of Madness" is also the least typical caper in a franchise that has a house style as recognizable as Abercrombie & Fitch's. Give it up for horror-schlock auteur Sam Raimi, who does the impossible and makes a corporate-owned cash cow look like something he furiously scrawled into his dream journal.

Raimi made his name directing the "Evil Dead" franchise and even put down the cement for the MCU with the Tobey Maguire-starring "Spider-Man" flicks of the 2000s. In "Multiverse of Madness," he's directed a real scream: The camera snakes through the air to terrorize; the visual perspectives bend this way and that; and power-mad malefactors spill through puddles and burst through smoke to kill you dead.

Those are all Raimi visual signatures, but it's his sense of humor that cuts through both the gloss and the ghoulishness. It would be a shame to divulge Strange's day-saving final gambit. Know that it's perhaps the most joyous, perverse, creative concept you've seen in a comic book movie, a B-movie horror homage brought to you by unfettered imagination.

Plus, "Multiverse of Madness" just feels kind. Things can hurt so much these days. Our heroes never lose compassion, even when things get morally complex for a superhero movie. If you could grab onto a bit of magic and walk through a window into a universe where things were much brighter, would you? Be mindful — the real horrors, as a certain sorcerer could tell you, tend to follow you.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Grade: A-

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong

Director: Sam Raimi

Rated: PG-13 frightening images, action, intense sequences of violence, some language

Running time: 2 hours, 6 minutes

Watch: In theaters