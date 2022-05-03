Sydney Sweeney of 'Euphoria' fame will come to Austin this summer for ATX TV Festival

Everyone's favorite terrifying teenager is getting an award right here in Austin. ATX TV Festival on Friday announced that Sydney Sweeney, star of HBO hits "The White Lotus" and "Euphoria," will receive its second Breakthrough Award.

Sweeney will be in town for the festival, which runs June 2-5, and she will participate in a one-on-one conversation about her career.

The honor "recognizes an individual whose creative voice has made a substantial and unique imprint on the current moment in TV, and whose work exemplifies the emotional, entertaining, and artistic possibilities of the medium," according to the festival. "Pose" star Angelica Ross won the inaugural Breakthrough Award last year.

ATX Festival also announced a few more programming adds in recent weeks. Among the highlights:

Emmy winner Phil Rosenthal will screen a sneak peek of the fifth season of his food travelogue "Somebody Feed Phil."

Shudder will present a first look of its upcoming "Queer For Fear" docuseries, which is about the history of LGBTQ community in the horror genre.

Singer-songwriter (and leader of the band Gossip) Beth Ditto will promote the Fox country music drama "Monarch."

AMC Networks will premiere their psychological thriller "Dark Winds."

Paramount+ will present the Season 3 premiere of the mystery show "Evil."

There also will be panels for HBO Max's "Station Eleven" and the CW's "Tom Swift."

Get your badge and check out the rest of the lineup so far at atxfestival.com.