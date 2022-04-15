Ed Helms, Emmy Rossum and Kelsey Grammer added to ATX TV Festival lineup

The city's summertime celebration of the small screen recently announced some more stars for this year. ATX TV Festival, running June 2-5, will feature events with actors like Ed Helms, Emmy Rossum and Kelsey Grammer.

Here's what's newly on tap:

The world premiere of Lifetime's "Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" miniseries will also bring together a panel to discuss the V.C. Andrews prequel. On the lineup: cast members Grammer, Jemima Rooper, Alana Boden and Hannah Dodd and executive producers Paul Sciarrotta and Jennie Snyder Urman.

The Season 2 premiere of Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls” will come with a panel of Helms; co-stars Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, Dustin Milligan and Jana Schmieding; and co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas.

"Angelyne," a miniseries from Peacock about the titular Los Angeles billboard queen, is on the lineup, with star and executive producer Rossum joined by showrunner/executive producer Allison Miller during the fest.

A live episode of the “Friday Night Lights” rewatch podcast “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts” is on deck, hosted by co-stars Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins) and Stacey Oristano (Mindy Collette-Riggins). Expect more guests from the universe of "Friday Night Lights," which was filmed in Austin.

