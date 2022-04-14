See South Asian stories told on the big screen at Austin's Indie Meme Film Festival

The Indie Meme Film Festival, which celebrates South Asian independent cinema, has returned this month for in-person screenings for the first time since 2019.

Founders Alka Bhanot and Tripti Bhatnagar said more than three dozen films from South Asian filmmakers will be screened, with the event recapturing the magic of in-theater showings.

"The past two years have taught us a lot with all the virtual festivals, but I think being in the theater, which my kids would say is 'old school,' is amazing and we are absolutely thrilled to be able to do this," Bhatnagar said.

More:'The Lion King' is coming to Austin; meet the Tony-winning choreographer, Garth Fagan

Screenings for the seventh annual festival will take place April 14-17 at AFS Cinema. Tickets include social mixers and Q&As with filmmakers. Features and short films also will be available for streaming April 22-24.

All-access festival badges, which include all in-person screenings, are $65 for IMFF members and $85 for non-members. Single film tickets are $15. The price is the same for in-person or virtual screenings.

Here are a few highlights from this year's program, which include official descriptions from the festival schedule. Find the full lineup and ticket information at indiememe.org.

"RK/RKAY" (India): "A frustrated filmmaker can't get his latest feature to click. Things take a turn for the worse when the lead character runs out of the edit and into real life.." (Austin premiere at 7:30 p.m. on April 16)

"Barah x Barah" (India): "Following a photographer of the dead in Varanasi, Barah x Barah is a poignant look at the life in one of the oldest Indian cities as it undergoes seemingly imperceptible but steady changes." (Austin premiere at 10:30 a.m. April 16)

"Any Day Now" (Finland): "An Iranian family in Finland await the decision on their asylum application. While deportation looms, the everyday stuff of life — days at the lake, neighborhood gossip, quiet apartment dance parties — goes on." (Texas premiere at 2:45 April 17)

"Last Film Show" (India): "A 9-year-old boy in a remote village begins a lifelong love affair with cinema when he bribes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends the summer watching & learning from the projection booth." (Texas premiere at 6:15 p.m. April 15)

"Midwives" (Myanmar): "Hla is the Buddhist owner of a makeshift medical clinic in Myanmar, while Nyo Nyo, her young apprentice, belongs to the persecuted Rohingya Muslim community. Amidst the civil unrest, the two women support and challenge one another as they work to provide steady healthcare." (Southwest premiere at 4:45 p.m. April 16)

More:H-E-B building store on former site of Nutty Brown Amphitheatre in Southwest Austin

"Lunana" (Bhutan): "Ugyen, a reluctant young teacher, just wants to finish his final year of service and move to Australia to pursue music. But when he's assigned to the world's most remote village school, he must reconsider his path and ties to his homeland." (Texas premiere at 7:30 p.m. April 17)

"A Night of Knowing Nothing" (India): "In this docu-drama hybrid, the love letters of a young film student, L, to her estranged lover are juxtaposed with the drastic changes to campus life and the political landscape in India, which result in student protests and uprising." (Texas premiere at 10 a.m. April 17)

"Rehana" (Bangladesh): "In this powerfully acted thriller, an assistant professor at a medical college finds her life thrown into chaos when she witnesses an unexpected incident involving a professor and a female student." (North American premiere at 1:30 p.m. April 16)