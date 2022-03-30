Austin director Robert Rodriguez is bringing 'Spy Kids' back for Netflix

And now, an Austin edition of, "That old thing you remember watching it? They're making a new one."

Austin filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is bringing his "Spy Kids" franchise back for Netflix, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new film, "which will introduce the world to a new family of spies," according to Netflix.

The 2001 film "Spy Kids" was filmed in Austin and made by a crew heavy with local talent. The original starred Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as super-spy parents whose kids, played by Daryl Sabara and Alexa Vega, get roped into the fantastical world of espionage and crime-fighting. Three sequels followed: "Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams" in 2002, "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over" in 2003, and "Spy Kids: All The Time In The World" in 2011.

The "reimagining" of "Spy Kids" will also be produced with Skydance and Spyglass Media, which owns the franchise. Elizabeth Avellán and Racer Max, Rodriguez's wife and son, will produce, as well.

There's no word on whether the new "Spy Kids" will be filmed in Austin, where Rodriguez' and Avellán's Troublemaker Studios is based.

"It's not an Austin movie — not the kind of movie you would make in Austin — but it is," Rodriguez told the American-Statesman about "Spy Kids" in 2001. "And that's what's awesome. You can make anything here. You'll see the sets and go, 'What? They made that here?'"

In 2020, Rodriguez made the film "We Can Be Heroes" for Netflix.